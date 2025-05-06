May 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Debuts Online Portal to Expand Community Role in Homeless Outreach

Photo: Culver City

New Online Tool Empowers Residents to Report Concerns to City Services

Culver City has introduced a new online portal to boost efforts in helping people experiencing homelessness, enabling residents, businesses, and visitors to submit reports that connect individuals with vital services.

Named the Homeless Outreach Request Portal, the tool channels public input directly to the city’s Mobile Crisis Team (MCT) and Leading Outreach with Valued Engagement (LOVE) team, improving the city’s ability to provide compassionate and timely assistance.

“This new portal represents an important step forward in how we care for our unhoused neighbors,” said Mayor Dan O’Brien. “By inviting the community to take part in the outreach process, we’re ensuring that our teams can act faster and more effectively to connect people with the services and support they deserve.”

Through the portal, users can share detailed, location-specific reports, choose to remain anonymous, and receive updates as actions are taken. Reports are typically reviewed and responded to within 24 to 48 hours, with prioritization based on urgency and resource availability.

Key capabilities of the portal include:

  • Submission of real-time, location-based concerns
  • Option to remain anonymous or provide contact information
  • Tracking of updates and follow-up actions
  • Routing individuals to housing, healthcare, and mental health support

City officials stress the portal is not a substitute for emergency services. Situations posing immediate danger should still be reported via 911.

News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...

Photo: Official
News

Whistleblower Claims Accuse LAHSA Chief of Misconduct, Data Suppression

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Inside Safe Data Allegedly Withheld to Protect Mayor’s Image  Los Angeles’ top homeless services official is facing serious allegations of...

Photo: Official
News

Assembly Honors Beverly Hills Councilmember for Holocaust Remembrance and Public Service

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Beverly Hills Leader Honored for Holocaust Remembrance and Civic Impact Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood) has named Beverly Hills Councilmember...

Photo: YouTube
News

Former Security Guard Charged With Murder in Deadly Spartan College Shooting

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Inglewood College Tragedy: Gun Violence Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured Jesse Figueroa, a former security guard, faces multiple felony...

Photo: LASD
News

Search Underway for Missing Man Last Seen in West Hollywood

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Disappearance of Local Man The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is asking for the public’s assistance...

Photo: CAIR
News

New Lawsuit Alleges Excessive Force by CHP, LAPD at UCLA Pro-Palestine Protest in 2024

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Civil Rights Groups Say Law Enforcement Violated Students’ Rights Civil rights attorneys representing demonstrators at UCLA have filed a federal...

Photo: YouTube
News

Caltrans Gives an Update on Sepulveda Pass 405 Project

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Freeway Rehab Project Through the Sepulveda Pass Start Date is TBA Update: Caltrans has not delayed the I-405 project, and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City to Honor Fallen Officers with Memorial Ceremony and Police Ride Tribute

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Police Riders to Arrive in Tribute as Culver City Remembers CCPD Officers  Law enforcement officials, families, and community members will...
News, Video

(Video) Billy Francesca and the Ever-Glamorous Derby Divas Perform at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood’s Derby Day Party

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

A great time was had by all at The Godfrey Hotel’s Derby Day where the mint juleps flowed all afternoon...

Photo: Facebook
News

Loyola High School Senior Athlete Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Manhattan Beach

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Former Palisades Resident Moved to the South Bay After Losing Home in Fire Braun Levi, a senior at Loyola High...

Photo: YouTube
News

Actress Jennifer Aniston Home During Gate Crash; Suspect Detained by Security

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Investigation Underway After Intruder Breaches Star’s Property An unnamed man was arrested Monday after driving his vehicle through the front...
News

‘A Wonderful Place for the Community’: Urban Jungle Celebrates One Year Anniversary

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

From soil to sanctuary, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, is celebrating one year of business this spring....
News

Los Angeles County Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak as Case Numbers Triple Over Previous Year

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Health Officials Urge Residents to Get Vaccinated Amid Rising Infections  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Major Mixed-Use Project Unveiled for Culver City’s Fox Hills

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

New Housing, Retail Project Could Redefine Fox Hills Corridor A new chapter in Culver City’s Fox Hills neighborhood is beginning...

Photo: Sotheby’s
News, Real Estate

Bruce Willis’ Former Beverly Hills Canyon Property Listed for $15 Million

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Eight-Lot Mulholland Estate Includes a 1950s Ranch Home. 31 Acres A sprawling canyon estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office...

