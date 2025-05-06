Culver City Debuts Online Portal to Expand Community Role in Homeless Outreach

New Online Tool Empowers Residents to Report Concerns to City Services

Culver City has introduced a new online portal to boost efforts in helping people experiencing homelessness, enabling residents, businesses, and visitors to submit reports that connect individuals with vital services.

Named the Homeless Outreach Request Portal, the tool channels public input directly to the city’s Mobile Crisis Team (MCT) and Leading Outreach with Valued Engagement (LOVE) team, improving the city’s ability to provide compassionate and timely assistance.

“This new portal represents an important step forward in how we care for our unhoused neighbors,” said Mayor Dan O’Brien. “By inviting the community to take part in the outreach process, we’re ensuring that our teams can act faster and more effectively to connect people with the services and support they deserve.”

Through the portal, users can share detailed, location-specific reports, choose to remain anonymous, and receive updates as actions are taken. Reports are typically reviewed and responded to within 24 to 48 hours, with prioritization based on urgency and resource availability.

Key capabilities of the portal include:

Submission of real-time, location-based concerns



Option to remain anonymous or provide contact information



Tracking of updates and follow-up actions



Routing individuals to housing, healthcare, and mental health support



City officials stress the portal is not a substitute for emergency services. Situations posing immediate danger should still be reported via 911.