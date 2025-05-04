May 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LADWP Hosts Women’s Career and Wellness Expo to Highlight Utility Jobs

Photo: LADWP

IBEW Teams Up with LADWP to Advance Gender Equity in Public Utilities

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will host its 2025 Women’s Career and Wellness Expo on Saturday, May 3, offering career insights, family-friendly programming, and wellness resources for women and girls interested in the utility sector.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LADWP Truesdale Training Center, located at 11760 Truesdale Street in Sun Valley. Held in partnership with IBEW Local 18, the expo is open to the public and encourages pre-registration for all attendees.

LADWP officials said the event is part of a broader effort to close the gender and racial pay gap, especially in high-demand fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Attendees will have the opportunity to explore job opportunities, learn about union-represented positions, and understand the benefits of working at LADWP.

“This expo is a chance for women and girls to see themselves in the future of utility work,” the department said in a statement. “We’re committed to economic empowerment and equitable access to high-quality, well-paying jobs.”

The agency also emphasized its ongoing focus on building a diverse workforce as it transitions toward renewable energy and water resiliency.

Accessibility accommodations, including sign language interpreters and assistive listening devices, are available upon request. Attendees are encouraged to make requests at least 72 hours in advance, or five business days in cases requiring interpreter services.

For more information or to request an accommodation, contact LADWP at 213-948-6427 or TDD at 800-432-7397.

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Accountant 2

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

FILM REVIEWTHE ACCOUNTANT 2Rated R124 MinutesReleased April 25th   I’m impressed with The Accountant 2. It’s intelligently written, tightly paced, and...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City’s Hero Faire Returns May 4 With Costumes, Contests, and Community Fun

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

A Whimsical Adventure for Families and Fantasy Fans This Weekend Families, friends, and fantasy fans alike are invited to embrace...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver in Fatal PCH Crash That Killed Four Pepperdine Students Ordered to Stand Trial

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

Man Accused of Driving 104 MPH in Fatal Malibu Crash  Fraser Michael Bohm, 23, was held to answer on four...

Photo: YouTube
News

Police Search for Suspects in Attempted Smash-and-Grab at West L.A. Bakery

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

Investigation of Burglary Attempt at Pico-Robertson Bakery Underway Authorities are searching for four suspects who attempted to burglarize a West...
News

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Roll out the … robots.  An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...

Photo Credit: SJPatUCLA Instagram
News

UCLA Police Confront Students at Anniversary Screening of Encampment Documentary

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Students Mark Somber Anniversary With a Film, UCPD Responds in Force On the first anniversary of the attack on the...

Photo Credit: Socalo
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cinco de Mayo Heats Up West Los Angeles With Food, Art, Music, and Mezcal Tastings

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Mezcal Tastings, DJ Sets, Live Mural Installations, and Tlayudas Await It’s almost time for the holiday that isn’t celebrated in...

Photo Credit: The Gourmandise School
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Make Your Own Pizza and Sip Craft Beer at Santa Monica’s Gourmandise School May 4

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

DIY Pizza and Craft Beer Collab Coming to Santa Monica Place Food lovers are invited to roll up their sleeves...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

For More Info, Go To Aplustree.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/fvJmXNZPfw pic.twitter.com/acHlzYhaFs — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) May 1, 2025

Photo Credit: Hatchet Hall
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Day with Two Stylish Parties in L.A. on May 3

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Two Ways to Celebrate Derby Day: From Rooftop Revelry to Classic Cocktails Hatchet Hall is inviting guests to don their...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Spanish Wine Happy Hour Coming to The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Gratis Happy Hour Includes Cheeses, Hand-Cut Jamón, and Exclusive Pairings Wine lovers are invited to a complimentary happy hour at...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside Restaurant Owner Alleges Excessive Force by LAPD in New Civil Rights Lawsuit

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Arrest Occurred After Business Owner Attempted to Make a Misconduct Complaint The co-owner of a well-known café in South Los...
Breaking News, News

L.A. Councilmembers, Labor Leaders Oppose Proposed Cuts to LAPD Civilian Workforce

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Roles Targeted Include Crime Scene Techs, 911 System Staff, and Fleet Mechanics Los Angeles City Councilmembers and labor leaders voiced...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Preliminary Hearing Begins for Driver in Malibu Crash That Claimed Four Pepperdine Students’ Lives

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Defense Disputes Speed Claims in PCH Tragedy That Killed Four A Malibu man accused of speeding and crashing into a...
News

Prime Time Sports and Day Camps Coming Soon

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Prime Time Sports Camp has remained a constant in the everchanging camp landscape for over 30 years by following this...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR