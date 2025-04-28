April 29, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Spring Brewery Artwalk & Open Art Studios

Where Art Lives.

If you’re looking for something fun and different to do, the Brewery Artwalk is holding its Spring Artwalk on May 3rd and 4th, with two days of open studios on Main Street in Lincoln Heights, just east of the LA River.

A venerable institution, the Brewery Artwalk is in its 41st year of welcoming the public to this twice-yearly event. It is a truly unique opportunity to explore the campus – a fascinating jumble of former industrial buildings which were once home to East Side Tap Brewery, and later Pabst Blue Ribbon – now home to hundreds of artists and creatives, many of whom will be opening their studios during the weekend.

You’ll find nearly every discipline represented here, and the pleasure of meeting the artist in their studio is a wonderful way to fall in love with original art. Start your collection with a connection to the person who made it, and you will have a story to go with the artwork that adds layers of meaning to the experience and your memories of your visit.

This event is for everyone! From families to first time buyers, collectors to curators, experienced art denizens to young kids experiencing the art world for the first time.

Get a jump on starting your art collection, or add to it with new work, by visiting the Brewery Artwalk. It’s a free event, and is sure to be a great day of exploring and seeing!

There will be a beer garden in the middle of the complex with a menu of on- the-go food, plus an array of food trucks on Moulton and Avenue 21. Free parking is available at the UPS facility on Moulton Avenue. Open Saturday and Sunday, May 3rd & 4th, from 11am to 6pm.

1920 N. MainStreet, Los Angeles 90031

www.breweryartwalk.cominfo@breweryartwalk.com

in News
Related Posts
News

Performing Arts Workshops Summer Camp Open for Registration

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer. They offer four two-week musical theater camps and eight one-week...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Releases New 2025 Wildfire Hazard Maps for Local Neighborhoods

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

City Urges Public to Review Proposed Zone Maps and Submit Feedback Culver City residents can now review updated fire hazard...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Gene Simmons Lists Modern Beverly Hills Home for $14 Million Amid Downsizing

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

Kiss Rocker is Trimming His Real Estate Portfolio, Parting Ways With a Luxury Home Rock legend Gene Simmons is looking...
News, Real Estate

March Sees Another Dip in Home Sales as Inventory Grows Nationwide

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

Existing-Home Sales Fall, Inventory Builds as Buyers Face Higher Prices Existing-home sales across the United States declined in March, according...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

LA City Attorney Drops Charges in Majority of UCLA, USC Protest Arrests

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

Charges Filed Against Edan On, After LA District Attorney Dropped Charges Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced on...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Mayor Issues Emergency Order to Waive Permit Fees for Palisades Residents

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

City Departments Ordered to Suspend Collection of Fees for Rebuilding Mayor Karen Bass on Friday issued an Emergency Executive Order...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Braces for Controversial Rally, Reaffirms Commitment to Equality

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

City of West Hollywood Condemns Harmful Rhetoric Ahead of Planned Assembly City officials and public safety leaders in West Hollywood are preparing...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
News

ASTEME Camps Explore Science, Technology, Math and Engineering

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Many teachers and parents hear this question daily when it comes to schooling: “When am I ever going to use...

Photo: Skirball Center
News

Skirball Center’s Puppet Festival Promises an Afternoon of Imagination and Play

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

SoCal’s Top Puppeteers Will Perform Alongside Live Music, DIY Puppet-Making The Skirball Cultural Center is set to transform into a...
News

Q&A: No Age Limit on Home Care Management & Home Safety, Tips from a Care Manager

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

In-home safety issues that go unnoticed — cracked sidewalks, broken railings or uneven flooring for example — are often the root...

Photo: DEA
News

Culver City Police Hosts DEA Drug Take Back Day on April 26

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Dispose of Expired Prescriptions Safely and Anonymously The Culver City Police Department will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back...

Photo: Official
News

Former Cedars-Sinai OB-GYN Accused of Sexually Abusing Patients for Four Decades

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Ten Women Say Their Reports Were Ignored as Brock Continued to Practice for Decades. A group of 10 women has...
News

LAX/Metro Station is One Step Closer to Transforming the Airport Commute

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

New Multi-Modal Metro Station Connects Angelenos to the Airport Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced...

Photo: US Department of Justice
News

FBI Unravels Alleged Plot to Sell Stolen Andy Warhol Print in Beverly Hills

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Mid-City Pawn Shop Owner Charged in High-Stakes Art Scheme The owner of a pawn shop in Los Angeles’ Mid-City neighborhood...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR