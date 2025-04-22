Skip Traffic, Relax, Catch a Vibe: Midweek Sunset Party Lands on the Westside

DJ Jason Bentley, Mocktails, Games, Food Trucks, Light Up Fox Hills

Commuters looking to escape rush hour gridlock on Thursday, April 24, are invited to kick back and relax at “Vibes After Five,” an outdoor evening event blending live music, food, and lawn games in Culver City’s Fox Hills neighborhood.

The event, presented at C3 at Culver Pointe at 5800 Bristol Parkway, will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., offering residents and visitors a chance to unwind after work in a laid-back, community-oriented setting.

KCRW’s Jason Bentley, longtime music director and host of Mornings Become Eclectic, will provide the evening soundtrack with a curated DJ set. Guests can enjoy alcohol-free craft cocktails from Curious Elixirs, served by local pop-up bar Burden of Proof, as well as meals from a selection of food trucks.

The event also features lawn games like giant Jenga and cornhole, and plenty of space for lounging or dancing as the sun sets over Culver City. Organizers describe the event as a casual, sunset-hour gathering designed to help people connect and relax before heading home.

Admission is free and open to the public.