Santa Monica Police to Target Impaired Drivers at DUI Checkpoint 

Officers Will Be On Alert for Alcohol and Drug Impairment

The Santa Monica Police Department announced plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint on the evening of Friday, May 2, as part of ongoing efforts to promote road safety and reduce impaired driving incidents.

The checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed location within the city between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to SMPD officials. The site was selected based on data identifying areas with high rates of crashes related to impaired driving.

Authorities said the primary objective of the operation is to enhance public safety by removing suspected impaired drivers from the road. In addition to targeting drunk drivers, officers will also be monitoring for drivers under the influence of drugs, including legal prescription and over-the-counter medications that may impair motor skills.

“Driving under the influence doesn’t just mean alcohol,” the department said in a statement. “Even legally obtained substances, such as medicinal marijuana or some prescription drugs, can significantly impact a driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle.”

The department noted that a first-time DUI conviction can cost offenders an average of $13,500 in fines, fees, and legal penalties, along with a suspended driver’s license.

The upcoming operation is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, administered through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.