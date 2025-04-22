Pepper Spray and Panic: LA Homeowners Targeted in Nighttime Burglaries

LAPD Hunts Suspects After One Resident Attacked in Beverly Grove

Two separate home invasions late Friday night in Beverly Grove and Sherman Oaks have left residents shaken as police continue to search for multiple suspects involved in the brazen break-ins.

In Beverly Grove, a man was attacked inside his home on the 300 block of Laurel Avenue around 10 p.m. after hearing his alarm system go off. When he went to investigate, the suspects pepper-sprayed him, struck him in the mouth, and forced him into a closet, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities say the masked intruders then rifled through the closet and made off with valuable items, including watches and jewelry. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Roughly an hour later, a second home invasion occurred nearly nine miles away in Sherman Oaks. Police responded to a residence on the 13100 block of Otsego Street shortly after midnight, where a couple and their toddler took cover in a room while burglars ransacked their home. LAPD believes two suspects broke into the house while a third waited outside in a silver Toyota Corolla, serving as the getaway driver. It remains unclear what was stolen during the break-in.

At this time, LAPD has not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected. The investigations remain ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.