Santa Monica PD Makes Arrest in Ocean Front Walk Stabbing; Second Suspect Sought

Late-Night Stabbing in Santa Monica Prompts Manhunt

After a shocking incident of violence in Santa Monica, a man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that injured two people early Saturday morning along Ocean Front Walk, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The incident occurred around 2:26 a.m. on April 19 in the 1700 block of Ocean Front Walk. Officers arrived on the scene within two minutes and found two victims suffering from stab wounds.

A male victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper torso. Officers provided initial medical aid before Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. A female victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Witnesses reported that two suspects fled the scene on foot, heading southbound. After an initial investigation, police released descriptions of both suspects.

The second suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ivan Angel Plancarte of San Gabriel, was arrested on April 21. He has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.

The first suspect, described as a Hispanic male with a thin build, wearing a gray sweater and a blue bandana or face covering, remains at large.

Authorities say the victims, both from Northridge, were not previously known to the suspects. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.The Santa Monica Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at (310) 458-8398 or via email at Peter.Zamfirov@santamonica.gov. Detective Sergeant Alfonso Lozano can also be reached at (310) 458-8774 or Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov. The department’s watch commander is available 24/7 at (310) 458-8427.