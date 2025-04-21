April 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Registration is Open for Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs

By Susan Payne

Summer programs at Harvard-Westlake are open for registration. 

Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts, performing arts, film, debate and athletics, divided into six different program areas: North Faring Exploration, Coldwater Prep, Coldwater Arts, Debate LA and Wolverine Sports.

“Students in and outside of the Harvard-Westlake community look forward to the range of summer programs we offer,” said Jim Patterson, director of summer programs. “Each program gives them a choice of offerings that align with their interests and summer schedule.”

New this year is a partnership with the California Institute of the Arts for performing artists in rising grades 10, 11, and 12. During these sessions, students apply their creative process and develop their own unique performance under the guidance of two professional performers. 

“This is a tremendous opportunity for kids who are interested in performing to really think about their creative process and apply their process to creating some performance piece throughout the course of the program,” Patterson said. 

Open to the wider community, Harvard-Westlake summer programs include North Faring Exploration, a three-week academic and arts enrichment program for grades five through seven; Coldwater Prep, a mix of academic preparation and enrichment for the upcoming school year; Coldwater Arts, a variety of art classes for grades seven through 12, including sewing, dance, photography and film; Debate LA, for students interested in debate, both beginner and advanced; and Wolverine Sports, a summer sports program.
  
To learn more about Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs, visit https://www.hw.com/summerprograms.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Attorney Sues Over Illegal Rentals, Wildfire Price Gouging

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

City Attorney Seeks Permanent Ban and Millions in Penalties for Operators City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto has filed a civil...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Culver City Moves the Needle on Housing and Growth in Monthly Pipeline Update

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

Monthly Development Report Shows Increase in Affordable Housing Culver City officials have released the latest updates to their Residential and...

Photo: CBRE
News, Real Estate

Multi-Concept Asian Restaurant Coming to Prime Sunset Strip Corner

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

Round 1 Delicious Inks Lease for Asian Dining Concept in WeHo West Hollywood will be the location for a high-end...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Legend Raquel Welch’s Former Home Changes Hands in Beverly Glen

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

The Late Actress’s Longtime Residence Sold for $3.1 Million More than two years after Raquel Welch’s passing, the late actress’s...
News

Heads-Up, Westside: Downtown Santa Monica Traffic to Increase with Pali High Move

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

Santa Monica Braces for School Traffic Surge Following Wildfire Displacement Drivers throughout Westside communities, from Brentwood to Pacific Palisades, should...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rents Stay Stable, but Economic Shifts Threaten the Balance

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

Tariffs and Tight Supply Could End Flat Rent Streak After more than a year of minimal fluctuation, asking rents, or...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Veterans Collective Gets State Backing to Transform West LA Campus

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

State Funds Jumpstart Construction of 250 Homes and More Construction of new housing and a long-envisioned town center at the...
News, Video

(Video) Malibu Discovery Party at Santa Monica Place

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North Italia Restaurant. Rosenthal Winery. Bristol Farms. Beautiful Sea Creatures. Chrysalis. Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North...

Photo: Official
News

Ten Years on Wheels: Skateside Fest Rolls Back Into Culver City with the Third Year of Festival

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

Annual Skate Festival Returns May 17 With Pro Demos, Live Entertainment The Skateside is set to host its third annual...

Photo: YouTube
News

UCLA Community Protests Detention of International Grad Student at Border

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

Professor Says Student Has Been Denied Access to Her Lawyer Today, an international graduate student from UCLA was taken into...
News

Courtroom Fireworks Amid Delay Next Phase in Menendez Case on Thursday

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

Prosecutors, Defense Trade Barbs as Menendez Resentencing Hits Snag Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic has postponed a...

Photo: The Getty Museum
News

Experience Poetry Like Never Before at the Getty Center’s Central Garden

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

The Series Invites Visitors to Explore Art, Nature, and Sound in Harmony The Getty Center will host a new outdoor...

Photo: YouTube
News

Newsom, Bonta Seek Court Ruling to Void Trump’s Tariffs and Economic Crisis

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

Economic Fallout Prompts California Lawsuit Against Trump’s Tariffs California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Report Details Week of Arrests in Ongoing Safety Push

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

Police make arrests tied to parole violations, drug trafficking, burglaries, and assaults. The Culver City Police Department released a summary...

Photo: Sideshow/Janus Films
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Shrouds

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Canada’s cinematic maestro of body horror’s newest film is The Shrouds. While it is not a traditional...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR