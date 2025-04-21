April 22, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lawsuits Allege Insurance Giants Conspired to Undercut California Fire Victims

Photo: LA County

Two Lawsuits Accuse Top Carriers of Price-Fixing and Violating Antitrust Laws

Attorneys representing homeowners impacted by California’s January wildfires have filed a pair of lawsuits in Los Angeles County, accusing major insurance companies of orchestrating a scheme to restrict traditional coverage in high-risk fire zones, forcing policyholders into the state’s limited and expensive FAIR Plan.

The legal complaints, brought by Larson LLP and Shernoff Bidart Echeverria LLP, allege that State Farm, Farmers, and more than 20 other insurers, which collectively hold about 75% of the state’s home insurance market, colluded to cancel or deny policies in areas including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Altadena just before the fires hit. The plaintiffs argue that this abrupt and coordinated withdrawal violated California’s antitrust and unfair competition laws, leaving thousands of residents financially exposed during a time of crisis.

Rather than providing the standard, comprehensive coverage homeowners had relied on for years, the insurers allegedly funneled affected residents into the California FAIR (Fair Access to Insurance Requirements) Plan—a last-resort option designed for those who cannot secure private insurance. FAIR Plan policies cap payouts at $3 million and cost, on average, more than twice as much as typical policies, while offering far more limited protections.

“Insurance should be there when disaster strikes,” said attorney Michael J. Bidart of Shernoff Bidart Echeverria LLP. “Instead, these companies pulled the rug out from under our clients, saddling them with overpriced, inadequate coverage when they needed it most.”

One of the complaints, Todd Ferrier et al. v. State Farm Group et al., was filed on behalf of homeowners who lost properties in the January wildfires. The plaintiffs claim they had sufficient insurance coverage until their policies were abruptly canceled or non-renewed, forcing them to purchase FAIR Plan policies just months before the disaster. As a result, their insurance payouts fell far short of covering their losses.

The second case, Anthony Canzoneri v. State Farm Group et al., seeks class-action status on behalf of all policyholders who were pushed into the FAIR Plan after January 2023, when the alleged conspiracy is alleged to have begun. It asserts that homeowners throughout California have paid steep premiums for substandard policies as a result of insurers’ coordinated effort to limit exposure in wildfire zones.

The suits also highlight what they describe as structural flaws in the FAIR Plan system. Insurers are the sole voting members of the plan’s governing body and are required to fund the program in proportion to their market share. The plan was underfunded at the time of the fires, according to the lawsuits, and changes approved by the state in 2024 now allow companies to recoup those contributions by raising premiums for customers in low-risk areas, creating additional incentives for insurers to reduce their risk by pushing more customers onto the FAIR Plan.

Stephen G. Larson, co-counsel in the litigation, said the case is not only about seeking damages for victims of the wildfires but also about restoring competition and fairness to California’s insurance market. “This kind of coordinated market manipulation is exactly what antitrust laws are meant to prevent,” Larson said. “We intend to hold these companies accountable and ensure Californians have access to the coverage they need and deserve.”

While the lawsuits focus on those directly impacted by the wildfires, others have shared similar experiences. Alicia Kalvin, a homeowner in a fire-prone area, said she was dropped by her insurer last July and denied coverage by multiple other providers. “I was told the FAIR Plan was my only option,” she said, as quoted by NBC News Palm Springs. Though her house survived the fires, toxic ash rendered it uninhabitable, and she remains uncertain whether her insurer will cover rental assistance or restoration costs.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Pepper Spray and Panic: LA Homeowners Targeted in Nighttime Burglaries

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

LAPD Hunts Suspects After One Resident Attacked in Beverly Grove Two separate home invasions late Friday night in Beverly Grove...

Photo: YouTube
News

“We’re Better Than This”: Tour Business Owner Pleads for Protection After Third Burglary

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Thieves hit Again, Stealing E-Bikes and Leaving a Wake of Damage in South La Cienega The frustrated owner of a...
News

Cali Camp Welcomes Los Angeles Campers

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Roam streams, meadows and oak trees in the heart of rock-lined Topanga Canyon this summer at Cali...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Closes Streets for Earth Day to Encourage Green School Commutes

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Pedal, Walk, or Roll: Culver City Schools Go Car-Free for Earth Day Culver City is taking its Earth Day celebration...

Photo: YouTube
News

Mayor Karen Bass’ Budget Plan Proposes 1,647 Layoffs Amid $300M Liability Surge

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Civilian LAPD Staff, Transportation, and Sanitation Departments Among Hardest Hit Mayor Karen Bass’ proposed city budget for the upcoming fiscal...

Photo: SMPD
News

Santa Monica PD Makes Arrest in Ocean Front Walk Stabbing; Second Suspect Sought

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Late-Night Stabbing in Santa Monica Prompts Manhunt After a shocking incident of violence in Santa Monica, a man has been...

Photo: Facebook
News

ALPR Alerts Lead Culver City Police to Two Stolen Vehicles in Two Hours

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Rapid-Response Tech Aids in Back-To-Back Arrests on Sepulveda Culver City police officers recovered two stolen vehicles within a two-hour period...
News

Registration is Open for Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Summer programs at Harvard-Westlake are open for registration.  Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts,...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Attorney Sues Over Illegal Rentals, Wildfire Price Gouging

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

City Attorney Seeks Permanent Ban and Millions in Penalties for Operators City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto has filed a civil...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Culver City Moves the Needle on Housing and Growth in Monthly Pipeline Update

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

Monthly Development Report Shows Increase in Affordable Housing Culver City officials have released the latest updates to their Residential and...

Photo: CBRE
News, Real Estate

Multi-Concept Asian Restaurant Coming to Prime Sunset Strip Corner

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

Round 1 Delicious Inks Lease for Asian Dining Concept in WeHo West Hollywood will be the location for a high-end...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Legend Raquel Welch’s Former Home Changes Hands in Beverly Glen

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

The Late Actress’s Longtime Residence Sold for $3.1 Million More than two years after Raquel Welch’s passing, the late actress’s...
News

Heads-Up, Westside: Downtown Santa Monica Traffic to Increase with Pali High Move

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

Santa Monica Braces for School Traffic Surge Following Wildfire Displacement Drivers throughout Westside communities, from Brentwood to Pacific Palisades, should...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rents Stay Stable, but Economic Shifts Threaten the Balance

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

Tariffs and Tight Supply Could End Flat Rent Streak After more than a year of minimal fluctuation, asking rents, or...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Veterans Collective Gets State Backing to Transform West LA Campus

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

State Funds Jumpstart Construction of 250 Homes and More Construction of new housing and a long-envisioned town center at the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR