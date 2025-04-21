Culver City Closes Streets for Earth Day to Encourage Green School Commutes

Pedal, Walk, or Roll: Culver City Schools Go Car-Free for Earth Day

Culver City is taking its Earth Day celebration to the streets—literally—by hosting the Elenda Earth Day Celebration, an open-streets event designed to promote sustainable transportation among local students.

On Tuesday, April 22, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Elenda Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between key school sites, providing a safer and cleaner route for students walking, biking, skating, or riding public transit to school. The temporary closure is part of the city’s Safe Routes to School program and is supported by Culver CityBus.

Students from Farragut Elementary, Culver City Middle School, Culver City High School, and Culver Park High are being encouraged to ditch their cars and try alternative modes of transportation for their commutes. In support of the initiative, parents are advised to consider alternative drop-off spots near bus stops or on nearby side streets.

The city’s public transit provider, Culver CityBus, is backing the event with a call for students and families to embrace greener commutes. “Taking the bus helps reduce congestion, cuts down on harmful emissions, and fosters lifelong eco-friendly habits,” said a Culver CityBus spokesperson. “We’re proud to support this initiative and to offer convenient, accessible options for students.”

As part of the GoPass program, all students from kindergarten through 12th grade in the Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) can ride Culver CityBus for free using a TAP card. Transit riders can plan their trips using the NextCCBus app, by visiting the Culver CityBus website, or by calling customer service at (310) 253-6500.

To further support the Earth Day effort, city officials are urging drivers to park outside the event zone the night before and avoid the area during the closure. Suggested drop-off locations include Huron Avenue, Coombs Avenue, the Culver/Elenda parking lot, or the pedestrian bridge north of Ballona Creek.

For residents or parents with transportation concerns or questions about the event, the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Jennifer Atenza, is available for media inquiries at (310) 253-6120 or via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.

City officials hope the event will inspire long-term changes in how families approach school commutes. “We’re encouraging students to take a small step for the planet that could turn into a lasting habit,” said organizers.