ALPR Alerts Lead Culver City Police to Two Stolen Vehicles in Two Hours

Rapid-Response Tech Aids in Back-To-Back Arrests on Sepulveda

Culver City police officers recovered two stolen vehicles within a two-hour period on Saturday afternoon, crediting the department’s Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system for enabling quick identification and response.

The first incident occurred on the 10700 block of Jefferson Boulevard, where officers received an ALPR alert indicating a stolen vehicle in the area. Responding units located the car and arrested the driver without incident.

Roughly two hours later, the ALPR system flagged another stolen vehicle near Sepulveda Boulevard and Culver Boulevard.

Officers conducted a safe traffic stop in the 4300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, arresting the driver on suspicion of vehicle theft. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody for alleged drug possession.