Multi-Concept Asian Restaurant Coming to Prime Sunset Strip Corner

Photo: CBRE

Round 1 Delicious Inks Lease for Asian Dining Concept in WeHo

West Hollywood will be the location for a high-end Asian dining concept set to make its Los Angeles debut with the lease of a prominent two-story space at The Now, a mixed-use complex located at 8497 West Sunset Boulevard.

Round 1 Delicious, a subsidiary of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Round One, has signed on for 19,300 square feet at the property, occupying both the ground and second floors. The venue, named Sora, will feature eight distinct upscale dining experiences, offering a variety of Japanese and Chinese cuisine, including sushi, yakitori, tempura, and regional specialties, all under one roof.

Although an exact opening date has not been disclosed, representatives indicate that the restaurant is on track to launch in 2025. Once operational, Sora will be a major culinary addition to the Sunset Strip, particularly at the high-profile intersection of Sunset and La Cienega boulevards.

“It’s going to be a massive addition to the Sunset Strip,” said Aram Pogosian of Industry Partners, who represented landlord United El Segundo, Inc. in the lease alongside Elan Kermani of City Street Commercial.

The Now, which spans 28,930 square feet across three floors and was completed in May 2023, still has availability on its third level. That space, offering 5,000 square feet indoors and a 3,000-square-foot patio, could accommodate another restaurant tenant or serve as a showroom for a major brand, according to brokers.

CBRE’s Greg Briest, Houman Mahboubi, Marisa Renfro, and Kenji Sakai represented Round 1 Delicious in the deal.

“The high-visibility location at Sunset and La Cienega is the perfect match for this exciting new dining concept,” said Briest. “The Now’s contemporary design and prime corner location will give Round 1 Delicious the platform to attract a broad and dynamic clientele.”

Round One is best known for its entertainment centers across Japan and the U.S., which combine arcade games, bowling, and karaoke. The company’s expansion into upscale dining with Sora marks a strategic move into the luxury food and beverage sector, starting with this flagship location in West Hollywood.

