Culver City Moves the Needle on Housing and Growth in Monthly Pipeline Update

Photo: Official

Monthly Development Report Shows Increase in Affordable Housing

Culver City officials have released the latest updates to their Residential and Commercial Pipeline Development Reports, offering a detailed look at housing and commercial projects in the pipeline. The monthly online reports are part of the city’s ongoing commitment to transparency and provide the public with real-time access to project statuses, unit counts, and affordability breakdowns.

According to the April update, there are currently 36 active residential projects under review or development throughout the city. Together, these projects account for 4,280 housing units, including 614 designated as affordable. That figure marks a 14-unit increase from the previous month and surpasses the city’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) requirement of planning for 3,341 new housing units by 2029.

City officials say the numbers reflect Culver City’s continued efforts to meet the region’s housing needs while maintaining a focus on affordability and equitable growth.

The commercial development pipeline also continues to expand, with 16 active projects totaling 528,560 square feet of new commercial space. The report details a variety of development types, including eight mixed-use buildings, six office projects, one hotel, one restaurant/retail development, and a mixed-use property with a church component.

The latest figures come as Culver City implements updates to its General Plan and Zoning Code, which were approved to help streamline the development process and support future growth. Officials say these tools are designed to facilitate a balanced approach to residential and commercial expansion in response to population and business needs.

Both the Residential and Commercial Pipeline Development Reports are available on the City of Culver City’s Planning Department webpage and are updated monthly.

