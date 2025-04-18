April 18, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ten Years on Wheels: Skateside Fest Rolls Back Into Culver City with the Third Year of Festival

Photo: Official

Annual Skate Festival Returns May 17 With Pro Demos, Live Entertainment

The Skateside is set to host its third annual Skateside Fest on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Bill Botts Park, marking ten years of empowering young skaters and fostering a tight-knit skateboarding and roller skating community in Los Angeles.

The all-day event, themed “The Big 10,” celebrates a decade of The Skateside’s work with youth and is expected to draw even larger crowds than last year’s record-breaking attendance of over 2,000 people.

Running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., this year’s festival will include skateboarding competitions, roller skating, family entertainment, and an expanded vendor marketplace. Skaters of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the festivities, with events tailored for both beginners and seasoned riders.

Converse CONS returns as the presenting sponsor, anchoring the Skatepark Zone with free skateboarding lessons and a live appearance from professional Los Angeles-based skateboarder Louie Lopez. The zone will also host a competitive skate contest featuring prizes, while event partner Zumiez will launch an exclusive new colorway of Lopez’s LL2 shoe.

The Family Fun Zone, presented by Bones Love Milk, will offer hands-on activities for children and families throughout the day. A sweet festival tradition continues as Randy’s Donuts returns to provide complimentary treats for attendees.

The Vendor Market will feature a diverse mix of small businesses, independent brands, and local artisans, offering unique shopping opportunities and promoting community-based entrepreneurship.

“What started as a small skateboarding program ten years ago has grown into something much greater—a movement that builds confidence, resilience, and community among young skaters,” said Elena Di Gianni, co-founder and owner of The Skateside. “The 3rd Annual Skateside Fest is not only a celebration of skateboarding but also a tribute to our legacy and the lives we’ve touched over the past decade.”

Skateside Fest remains one of the most anticipated skate culture events in the region, uniting enthusiasts, families, and businesses for a day of sports, fun, and community connection.

For full event details and updates, visit www.theskateside.com.

in News
