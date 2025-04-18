Experience Poetry Like Never Before at the Getty Center’s Central Garden

The Series Invites Visitors to Explore Art, Nature, and Sound in Harmony

The Getty Center will host a new outdoor poetry series this spring, inviting guests to experience spoken word performances in the tranquil setting of its Central Garden.

The “Poetry in the Garden” series will feature three weekly readings inspired by the Getty Research Institute exhibition What They Saw: Historical Photobooks by Women, 1843–1999. The series will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning April 16 and continuing through April 30.

The featured lineup includes:

April 23 : Camae Ayewa, accompanied by violinist Veronica C. Ratliff: Camae Ayewa is a national and international touring musician, poet, visual artist, and professor. Her work speaks to many genres, from electronic to free jazz and classical music. Performing violin during Ayewa’s poetry reading, Veronica C. Ratliff is a multidisciplinary recording artist, composer, writer, and violinist based in Los Angeles, working at the intersection of music and literature.

: Camae Ayewa, accompanied by violinist Veronica C. Ratliff: Camae Ayewa is a national and international touring musician, poet, visual artist, and professor. Her work speaks to many genres, from electronic to free jazz and classical music. Performing violin during Ayewa’s poetry reading, Veronica C. Ratliff is a multidisciplinary recording artist, composer, writer, and violinist based in Los Angeles, working at the intersection of music and literature. April 30: Solange Aguilar: Solange Aguilar (They/Ze) is a queer Mescalero Apache, Yo’eme, and Filipinx (Kalinga/Kapampangan) multimedia artist, poet, and zinemaker currently living in Qenepstin, Chumash Territory (Santa Barbara, CA).

Organizers encourage attendees to take in the performances at their own pace, whether seated on a bench, lounging on a blanket, or wandering the garden paths. The readings are designed to blend with the natural beauty of the setting, offering a meditative and immersive cultural experience as spring blooms unfold throughout the garden.

The event is free with Getty Center admission. For more details, visit getty.edu.