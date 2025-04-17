April 17, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood Pours on the Charm with New Afternoon Tea

Organic Teas, Sweet Treats, Artisan Touches to Relax in Style 

A block south of Sunset Boulevard, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is offering a sophisticated afternoon tea service designed to charm both locals and tourists from their restaurant, About Last Knife. The service offers an array of organic teas, handcrafted coffee, and seasonal bites.

The tea experience features an assortment of classic fare, including tea sandwiches and scones served with clotted cream, lemon curd, and fruit preserves. It also features a curated selection of cheeses, both domestic and imported. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing endive spear topped with Asian pear slices, blue cheese, candied walnuts, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is AD_4nXc7OpzCKeDYr6hXSQkQ0u4pTOeYf-rrWv6Be1XYXnimGHJctmB67vMKd7bXbvaQSHT9839Y7QpnZQ3lnxQEd_NJdx2IzHCjiA-icQp37QpNcYootfrgFwOs2PyhvgdIdzwwsrZ_qw

For those with a sweet tooth, the offering concludes with chocolate-dipped strawberries, rich brownies, and cheesecake. Guests may elevate the service with sparkling wine or signature cocktails for a celebratory twist.

The afternoon tea service is part of the hospitality experience at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, a 220-room boutique hotel that blends modern luxury with vintage Hollywood charm. Designed with a nod to the golden age of cinema, the hotel offers amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, valet parking, dog-friendly accommodations, and close proximity to major attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is AD_4nXc3OawAi9R9abXP7b4U_kgQZdnkzHyyEyWQOxHz9qj6dq3ntydp5EY6mlGIPMr_GnAsTOWN9tYs_m-9mSSsBlS7EE6T6vnkVMrskxsWus55-8KS3x3g3gdEbfq2wclop4aCTzAcBQ

The Godfrey is also known for its rooftop bar, high-end dining options, and emphasis on design and technology, making it a popular destination for both business and leisure travelers.

For more information or to reserve an afternoon tea experience, guests can visit www.godfreyhotelhollywood.com.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Sideshow/Janus Films
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Shrouds

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Canada’s cinematic maestro of body horror’s newest film is The Shrouds. While it is not a horror...
News, Video

(Video) Matū Kai Brentwood Friends and Family Dinner

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Matü Old Fashioned: Bourbon, Maple Syrup, Bitters, and a Burnt Orange Peel. Amazing 24-Hour Bone Broth. Look at that steam....

Photo Credit: Ippudo
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Global Ramen Restaurant Expands in LA with New Culver City and Vegan West Hollywood Outposts

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

From Tonkotsu to Tofu: Restaurant’s Dual Openings Cater to Every Ramen Craving International ramen powerhouse Ippudo has opened its newest...

Photo: Fogo de Chão
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Opens in Santa Monica With Ocean Views

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Santa Monica’s Newest Restaurant Serves Steak With a Side of Charity Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian steakhouse known for its...

Photo credit NUHW
News

Mental Health Workers Conclude Hunger Strike Amid Six-Month Labor Dispute

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Strikers Receive Support from Rock Star and WeHo City Councilmember Eight mental health care workers ended their five-day hunger strike...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Arrested in Culver City for Drug Possession and Outstanding Warrants

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Wanted Fugitive and Drug Suspect Caught in Separate Incidents Culver City Police arrested two individuals in separate incidents late Saturday...

Photo: Instagram
News

Malibu Discovery Celebrates 15 Years With Seaside Wonderland Bash in Santa Monica

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Cocktails, Community, and a Cause: Seaside Wonderland Arrives April 17 Malibu Discovery will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a community-focused...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Westwood Hit-and-Run Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Driver Still at Large

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Driver of Car That Fled the Scene Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West...
Entertainment, film review, News

‘Bleak Week’ Film Festival Goes Global, Expanding to 8 Cities Including London

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

American Cinematheque’s Celebration of Despair in Cinema Draws Big-Name Guests American Cinematheque’s popular film festival Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair...

Photo: Facebook
News

Palms Neighborhood Council Hosts Annual Block Party With Local Flavor

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Residents Invited to Celebrate Palms With Music, Food, and Fun The Palms Neighborhood Council will host its annual Palms Community...

Photo: Instagram
News

Facing Major Budget Cuts, L.A. City Councilmember Opens Public Forums

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Budget Chair Opens Floor to Residents on City Spending Priorities With the City of Los Angeles facing its most severe...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Oscar Winner Helen Hunt Puts Former Greta Garbo Home on the Market

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Actress Is Saying Goodbye to Her Classic Brentwood Estate Actress Helen Hunt is parting ways with her longtime Brentwood Park...
News

Graphic Courtroom Photo Spurs Backlash as Menendez Hearings Move Ahead

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Judge Denies DA’s Motion, Menendez Resentencing to Proceed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic ruled Friday that the resentencing...

Photo: Official
News

Virtual Meeting Set for April 17 on Baldwin Hills Oil Ordinance Overhaul

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Proposed Ordinance Would Ban New Oil Wells and Regulate Existing Ones The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning has...

Photo: Official
News

Governor Newsom Announces Accelerated Reopening of Pacific Coast Highway

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Crews Working 24/7 to Clear Debris as Summer Travel Season Nears California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday a fast-tracked...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR