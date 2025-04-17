The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood Pours on the Charm with New Afternoon Tea

Organic Teas, Sweet Treats, Artisan Touches to Relax in Style

A block south of Sunset Boulevard, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is offering a sophisticated afternoon tea service designed to charm both locals and tourists from their restaurant, About Last Knife. The service offers an array of organic teas, handcrafted coffee, and seasonal bites.

The tea experience features an assortment of classic fare, including tea sandwiches and scones served with clotted cream, lemon curd, and fruit preserves. It also features a curated selection of cheeses, both domestic and imported. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing endive spear topped with Asian pear slices, blue cheese, candied walnuts, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

For those with a sweet tooth, the offering concludes with chocolate-dipped strawberries, rich brownies, and cheesecake. Guests may elevate the service with sparkling wine or signature cocktails for a celebratory twist.

The afternoon tea service is part of the hospitality experience at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, a 220-room boutique hotel that blends modern luxury with vintage Hollywood charm. Designed with a nod to the golden age of cinema, the hotel offers amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, valet parking, dog-friendly accommodations, and close proximity to major attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Godfrey is also known for its rooftop bar, high-end dining options, and emphasis on design and technology, making it a popular destination for both business and leisure travelers.

For more information or to reserve an afternoon tea experience, guests can visit www.godfreyhotelhollywood.com.