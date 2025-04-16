Malibu Discovery Celebrates 15 Years With Seaside Wonderland Bash in Santa Monica

Cocktails, Community, and a Cause: Seaside Wonderland Arrives April 17

Malibu Discovery will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a community-focused event, “Seaside Wonderland,” on Thursday, April 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Expert DOJO on the third floor of Santa Monica Place.

The event will bring together hospitality and travel industry professionals for an evening of food, drinks, and live entertainment to kick off the Spring/Summer 2025 season. Highlights will include a complimentary bar and appetizers, LED performances, a photo booth, raffles, a live mermaid appearance, and VIP gift bags.

A silent auction will be held during the event, with proceeds benefiting the Chrysalis Foundation, local first responders, and families displaced by recent wildfires in the region. Organizers said the celebration will also serve as a show of support for those impacted by the fires.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected,” organizers said in a statement. “This is our way of giving back and uniting the community.”

Guests must RSVP to attend by contacting Caitlin at caitlin@malibudiscovery.com or calling (310) 393-6555.

Malibu Discovery is a Southern California-based company that offers curated travel experiences along the California coast.