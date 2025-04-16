Global Ramen Restaurant Expands in LA with New Culver City and Vegan West Hollywood Outposts

From Tonkotsu to Tofu: Restaurant’s Dual Openings Cater to Every Ramen Craving

International ramen powerhouse Ippudo has opened its newest outpost in Culver City and is preparing to debut its first fully vegan restaurant on the West Coast, with the upcoming launch of ippudo V in West Hollywood.

The Culver City location officially began serving guests earlier this month, bringing Ippudo’s signature Japanese ramen to the Westside. The brand, which originated in Fukuoka, Japan, in 1985, is renowned for its creamy, slow-cooked tonkotsu broth and traditional Hakata-style ramen.

Photo Credit: Danielle G. Adams

At Ippudo, each bowl of ramen is made with premium ingredients and traditional techniques passed down through generations. The signature Tonkotsu pork broth is slow-cooked for over 20 hours, producing a distinct, silky, savory broth. The noodles are made from a proprietary blend of flour and meticulously prepared for the perfect texture.

This new Culver City restaurant features menu favorites such as the Shiromaru Classic, Akamaru Modern, and Karaka Spicy ramen, along with appetizers like spicy gyoza, takoyaki, karaage, and Ippudo’s famed steamed buns.

At the same time, Ippudo is preparing to transform its location in West Hollywood into ippudo V, a vegan concept designed to meet growing demand for plant-based cuisine. It will be the second vegan location in the world for the brand, following its Brooklyn, New York, outpost. The menu features inventive plant-based ramen options including the Pla-Ton, a vegan riff on tonkotsu; Shojin, a shoyu broth crafted from Rishiri kelp and shiitake mushrooms; and the Hakuna Matata, which substitutes house-made carrot fettuccine for traditional noodles.

“While we remain rooted in authentic craftsmanship, we continue evolving to meet the changing tastes of our customers,” said Ippudo founder Shigemi Kawahara. “Ippudo V is an expression of that evolution, offering a menu that stays true to the spirit of Japanese ramen, but reimagined for the plant-based palate.”

In addition to ramen, Ippudo V will serve vegan sushi rolls and desserts, emphasizing fermentation and traditional Japanese cooking techniques. Signature items include the Matilda with LEON, a beet-based roll, and the Super Mario Bros, made with mushroom and asparagus tempura.

The Culver City space, located at 3847 Main St., seats 58 guests and features a modern design with natural wood finishes and Japanese cultural accents. Ippudo V, situated at 8352 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood, will offer 56 seats across indoor and patio areas.

Photo Credit: Ippudo

Ippudo has expanded significantly since launching its first U.S. location in Manhattan in 2008. With over 140 locations in 15 countries, the brand is continuing to grow its West Coast footprint with these new openings.

Both locations will be open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m., and Sunday until 9:30 p.m.