Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Opens in Santa Monica With Ocean Views

Photo: Fogo de Chão

Santa Monica’s Newest Restaurant Serves Steak With a Side of Charity

Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian steakhouse known for its traditional churrasco dining experience, has opened its newest location in Southern California, bringing fire-roasted meats, coastal views, and community engagement to the heart of Santa Monica.

Children six and under eat free, while kids aged 7-12 receive half-off pricing for the Full Churrasco Experience.

The restaurant, located at 1551 Ocean Avenue, officially opened its doors on April 7. It marks Fogo’s 11th location in the region and expands the chain’s footprint in the Los Angeles metro area. In celebration of the opening, Fogo will donate 10% of its first week of sales to Westside Food Bank, which serves more than 150,000 individuals across the local community.

Designed in collaboration with Innovation & Design in Architecture, the Santa Monica restaurant features an enclosed patio with sweeping ocean views, a central open churrasco grill with a full view of gaucho chefs at work, and a spacious dining room. Additional features include private dining areas, a lively indoor Bar Fogo, and a seasonal Market Table offering fresh produce and regional dishes.

“As we continue to grow in Southern California, Santa Monica stood out as the perfect destination for our next location,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. “We’re proud to bring our bold flavors and Brazilian hospitality to the community, just steps from the iconic pier.”

General Manager Stephany Rodarte, who joined Fogo in 2015 and most recently led the Woodland Hills location, will oversee the Santa Monica team. The new restaurant is expected to create over 100 local jobs.

The restaurant offers a variety of dining experiences, including the signature Full Churrasco Experience, which features continuous table-side service of premium meats such as Bone-In Ribeye, Lamb Chops, and the house-favorite Picanha. Other options include:

  • Full Churrasco Experience – The signature prix-fixe menu selection that includes all premium and classic cuts, plus the fresh and seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, and authentic Brazilian side dishes. 
  • Indulgent Churrasco Experience: Enhanced with additions like butter-bathed lobster tail or black truffle butter and dessert.
  • Single Cut Experience: A more modest offering with one cut of meat and full access to the Market Table.
  • Weekday Lunch: For $18 per person, the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, plus family-style service of Brazilian side dishes, are included. Guests may add a single cut of fire-roasted meat or have the Full Churrasco Experience.
  • Weekend Brazilian Brunch: Includes the Full Churrasco Experience combined with Brazilian-inspired brunch items like Braised Beef Rib Hash and made-to-order waffle and omelet stations.

Guests can also enjoy:

  • Indulgent Cuts: Guests can enhance their experience with a 20-oz. Wagyu New York Strip, which is carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. A decadent, dry-aged 32-oz. Long Bone Tomahawk Ribeye or 24-oz. Wagyu Ribeye is also available to order for the table. 
  • All Day Happy Hour: Offers $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails, $8 glasses of South American wines, and $5 Beer all day, every day, in the dining room, patio, and bar. Additionally, all bottles of South American wines under $130 are half-priced all day, every day. 
  • Bar Fogo Menu: The Santa Monica bar offers an elevated experience with a warm, timeless design and dedicated bar staff designed to allow guests to linger while enjoying smaller, shareable plates like a $10 Picanha Burger or Lobster & Shrimp Tacos. 
  • Inclusive Dining Options: Dishes for vegan, pescatarian, and gluten-free diets, including seared tofu pasta, Chilean sea bass, and cauliflower steak.
  • Fogo To-Go & Catering: Bring the Fogo experience home with individual churrasco entrees, à la carte offerings, full-service catered events with on-site grilling, and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill options. 
  • Private Dining & Catering: Whether celebrating a special birthday or hosting a corporate meeting, the Santa Monica location has a dedicated sales manager and offers customizable menus, beautiful private and semi-private dining spaces, and complimentary A/V equipment. 

Reservations, catering, and menu details are available at fogo.com.

