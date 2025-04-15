Westwood Hit-and-Run Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Driver Still at Large

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Driver of Car That Fled the Scene

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 70-year-old man in Westwood on Monday night.

According to LAPD officials, the collision occurred around 10:35 p.m. on April 14 when the victim was attempting to cross Westwood Boulevard just north of Exposition Boulevard. He was outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a dark blue Mazda hatchback, traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver did not stop to assist the man or provide identification, fleeing the scene in violation of California law.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and attempted to administer life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities are urging drivers to stop and render aid if involved in a collision, as required by law. The LAPD also reminded pedestrians to use caution when crossing streets, to utilize marked crosswalks, and to obey all traffic signals.

The Los Angeles City Council has established a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction—or civil resolution—of the suspect in this case, under the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234. Tipsters can also call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) outside regular business hours. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or www.lacrimestoppers.org. Information can also be shared via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.