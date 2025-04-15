Palms Neighborhood Council Hosts Annual Block Party With Local Flavor

Residents Invited to Celebrate Palms With Music, Food, and Fun

The Palms Neighborhood Council will host its annual Palms Community Day on Saturday, May 3, 2025, offering a free, family-friendly celebration of the local neighborhood.

The event, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will take place along National Boulevard between Palms Boulevard and Clarington Avenue, adjacent to the Palms Station on the Metro E Line.

This year’s festivities will feature an array of activities for children, including a bounce house, face painting, a reptile petting zoo, and a magician. The main stage will showcase a diverse lineup of entertainment, including a live DJ, yoga sessions, musical performances, and Ballet Folklorico presentations by students from two area public schools.

Food trucks and an ice cream cart will serve local eats and sweet treats, while vendors will offer handmade jewelry and arts and crafts. In addition, community members will have the opportunity to connect directly with representatives from city departments and political offices to voice concerns and ask questions.

Local nonprofit organizations will also be in attendance to share information about services and community engagement opportunities.

Established in 2004, the Palms Neighborhood Council is one of 99 Neighborhood Councils in the City of Los Angeles. These elected bodies serve as grassroots advisors to the city government. Palms, one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in Los Angeles, is home to approximately 45,000 residents within a 1.95-square-mile area. Founded in 1886, it was the first community to be voluntarily annexed by the city in 1915.

For more information about Palms Community Day or the council’s ongoing efforts, visit palmsnc.la.