Facing Major Budget Cuts, L.A. City Councilmember Opens Public Forums

Budget Chair Opens Floor to Residents on City Spending Priorities

With the City of Los Angeles facing its most severe budget shortfall in more than a decade, Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky has announced a series of public meetings to engage residents in discussions about the city’s financial future.

Yaroslavsky, appointed Chair of the City Council’s Budget Committee in January, is spearheading the effort as city leaders attempt to close an estimated $1 billion budget gap. In a recent statement shared via social media, she emphasized the urgency and long-term implications of this year’s fiscal decisions.

“Los Angeles is facing its most serious budget crisis in over a decade—and the decisions we make this spring will shape how the City operates for years to come,” Yaroslavsky said. “That starts with transparency and community input—and I want you to be part of it.”

To foster that engagement, her office will host a series of “Community Conversations” where Angelenos can learn more about the budget process and provide feedback before key decisions are made.

The upcoming events are scheduled as follows:

Monday, April 21 at 6:00 p.m. – Virtual session on Zoom



Wednesday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. – In-person event at Pan Pacific Park



Saturday, April 26 at 11:00 a.m. – In-person event in Westwood



Residents interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at tiny.cc/cd5. Event details, including the Zoom link and specific location addresses, will be sent to confirmed participants ahead of time.