April 16, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

‘Bleak Week’ Film Festival Goes Global, Expanding to 8 Cities Including London

American Cinematheque’s Celebration of Despair in Cinema Draws Big-Name Guests

American Cinematheque’s popular film festival Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair is expanding far beyond its Los Angeles roots this year, with screenings scheduled in seven U.S. cities and for the first time internationally in London.

Founded in 2022, the festival—known for showcasing deeply emotional and thematically dark films—will maintain its presence in Los Angeles at the Aero Theatre, Egyptian Theatre, and Los Feliz 3. In June, it will also debut in theaters across Portland, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, New York, Boston, and London, bringing its unique brand of cinematic melancholy to new audiences.

“‘Bleak Week’ has deeply resonated with both audiences and filmmakers alike, who have discovered they are not alone in their desire to explore challenging and often sad and uncomfortable truths,” said Grant Moninger, American Cinematheque’s Artistic Director. “We’re thrilled to partner with these iconic theaters to deliver a powerful and thought-provoking film experience.”

Participating venues include the Hollywood Theatre (Portland), Music Box Theatre (Chicago), Texas Theatre (Dallas), Trylon Cinema (Minneapolis), Paris Theater (New York), Coolidge Corner Theatre (Boston), and Prince Charles Cinema (London). Each location will host screenings from June 1 through June 21, with programming tailored to the local audience. The event will kick off in Los Angeles and Chicago (June 1–7), continue in Portland and Minneapolis (June 6–12), move to New York, Boston, and Dallas (June 8–14), and wrap up in London (June 15–21).

In conjunction with the festival, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will air a themed programming block on Monday, June 2. The curated lineup includes Make Way for Tomorrow, Man of the West, Cries and Whispers, Breaking the Waves, and The Seventh Victim. TCM host Dave Karger will introduce the first three titles live on air.

Past iterations of Bleak Week have featured an impressive slate of special guests, including Béla Tarr, Lynne Ramsay, Charlie Kaufman, Isabella Rossellini, Ari Aster, and Al Pacino. This year, directors Robert Eggers and Todd Solondz are confirmed to appear at London’s Prince Charles Cinema and New York’s Paris Theater, respectively. Additional guests and the full festival lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Paul Vickery, Head of Programming for the Prince Charles Cinema, expressed his excitement at joining forces with the Cinematheque. “This is a programmer’s dream come true,” he said. “We can’t wait to bring a little piece of what the incredible team at the AC do on a daily basis to our screen in London. You are in for a truly misery-inducing treat!”

For more information, visit americancinematheque.com.

in Entertainment, film review, News
Related Posts
Photo credit NUHW
News

Mental Health Workers Conclude Hunger Strike Amid Six-Month Labor Dispute

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Strikers Receive Support from Rock Star and WeHo City Councilmember Eight mental health care workers ended their five-day hunger strike...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Arrested in Culver City for Drug Possession and Outstanding Warrants

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Wanted Fugitive and Drug Suspect Caught in Separate Incidents Culver City Police arrested two individuals in separate incidents late Saturday...

Photo: Instagram
News

Malibu Discovery Celebrates 15 Years With Seaside Wonderland Bash in Santa Monica

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Cocktails, Community, and a Cause: Seaside Wonderland Arrives April 17 Malibu Discovery will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a community-focused...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Westwood Hit-and-Run Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Driver Still at Large

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Driver of Car That Fled the Scene Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West...

Photo: Facebook
News

Palms Neighborhood Council Hosts Annual Block Party With Local Flavor

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Residents Invited to Celebrate Palms With Music, Food, and Fun The Palms Neighborhood Council will host its annual Palms Community...

Photo: Instagram
News

Facing Major Budget Cuts, L.A. City Councilmember Opens Public Forums

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Budget Chair Opens Floor to Residents on City Spending Priorities With the City of Los Angeles facing its most severe...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Oscar Winner Helen Hunt Puts Former Greta Garbo Home on the Market

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Actress Is Saying Goodbye to Her Classic Brentwood Estate Actress Helen Hunt is parting ways with her longtime Brentwood Park...
News

Graphic Courtroom Photo Spurs Backlash as Menendez Hearings Move Ahead

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Judge Denies DA’s Motion, Menendez Resentencing to Proceed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic ruled Friday that the resentencing...

Photo: Official
News

Virtual Meeting Set for April 17 on Baldwin Hills Oil Ordinance Overhaul

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Proposed Ordinance Would Ban New Oil Wells and Regulate Existing Ones The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning has...

Photo: Official
News

Governor Newsom Announces Accelerated Reopening of Pacific Coast Highway

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Crews Working 24/7 to Clear Debris as Summer Travel Season Nears California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday a fast-tracked...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Santa Monica Police Seek Owner of Pit Bull After Fatal Dog Attack

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Toy Poodle Killed, Owner Bitten, Video Released by SMPD Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner...

Photo: CDC
News

Los Angeles Public Health to Address Long Covid in Free Virtual Town Hall

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Experts From UCLA and LA. Public Health Join Forces to Share Insights The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...
News, Video

Rebuild Stronger with Build Strong – We’re With You Every Step of the Way

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Build Strong is here to guide you through each step of the rebuilding process, from filing insurance claims to restoring...

Photo: YouTube
News

“Field Day” Delivers Joy to Students Displaced by Palisades Fire at Brentwood Elementary

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Event Celebrates Resilience and Community for Brentwood and Palisades Students For students recently displaced by the devastating Palisades Fire, a...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Planning Greenlights Major Westside Residential Development

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

State Density Bonuses, Updated Zoning Laws Help Expand Scope of Project Plans for a large apartment complex are moving forward...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR