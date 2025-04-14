April 15, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Oscar Winner Helen Hunt Puts Former Greta Garbo Home on the Market

Photo: Carolwood Estates

Actress Is Saying Goodbye to Her Classic Brentwood Estate

Actress Helen Hunt is parting ways with her longtime Brentwood Park residence, a Spanish-style estate steeped in Old Hollywood history, after more than two decades of ownership, as reported by Realtor.com. The Oscar winner purchased the home in 2001 for $4.62 million and has now listed it for $14.995 million.

Before settling on the 1930s-built residence, Hunt considered a number of newer homes with sweeping staircases and grand entrances. But they didn’t appeal to her. “I wanted a house with history and architectural integrity,” Hunt, 61, said. What she found was a roughly 6,000-square-foot architectural gem originally constructed in 1931, complete with stone flooring imported from France, classic stucco and plaster finishes, and distinctive arched doorways.

Nestled on a gated, 0.38-acre lot in one of West Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods, the property comes with notable provenance: it was once home to film legend Greta Garbo, according to the 2015 book The Movieland Directory. Hunt acquired the residence from film editor and producer George Folsey Jr., whose credits include Coming to America.

“For someone looking to live in a house that announces itself as a ‘mansion’—this is not the house for you.”

Over the years, the actress has made several thoughtful upgrades, including installing a glass staircase to maximize natural light. She converted a former studio into a home office with garden views and renovated the poolhouse into a full guest residence. The grounds feature mature landscaping, courtyards, a koi pond, vegetable gardens, and alfresco dining areas that have hosted everything from birthday celebrations to Tuscan-style holiday dinners.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom main house retains many original architectural elements, such as hand-finished stucco walls, wood-beamed ceilings, ironwork accents, and artisanal tilework. A detached guesthouse offers an additional two rooms, and a private pool and spa are tucked amid lush plantings.

Hunt won an Academy Award in 1998 for As Good as It Gets

Drew Fenton and Stephen Sigoloff of Carolwood Estates represent the property.

in News, Real Estate
