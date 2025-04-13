Matt Bellamy’s West Hollywood High-Rise Hits Market for $4.4 Million

Rocker’s 18th-Floor Condo at Sierra Towers Boasts City Views

Rock musician and real estate enthusiast Matt Bellamy is looking to sell one of his high-rise properties in Los Angeles. He is listing a luxury condo in the iconic Sierra Towers for $4.4 million.

The Muse frontman and Grammy winner married to model and actress Elle Evans, purchased the 18th-floor residence in late 2018 for $3.7 million. Ellen DeGeneres previously owned the unit, which she called home from 2003 to 2006.

Tucked into a corner of the celebrity-favored tower, the condo offers just over 1,600 square feet of modern living space. The single-bedroom layout features a spacious primary suite with a faux green living wall and direct access to a wraparound balcony that delivers sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Designed for style and flexibility, the open-concept living area includes a Murphy bed for overnight guests, a dining space, and a Bulthaup kitchen outfitted with sleek cabinetry and a wine refrigerator.

Sierra Towers has long been known for its star-studded roster of residents, and Bellamy’s unit joins a list of prestigious listings.