Los Angeles City Planning Greenlights Major Westside Residential Development

State Density Bonuses, Updated Zoning Laws Help Expand Scope of Project

Plans for a large apartment complex are moving forward near the border of Westchester and Inglewood. The Los Angeles Department of City Planning has approved a proposal to replace several existing buildings with a 174-unit apartment complex.

The project, spearheaded by a company linked to IRC and Associates, a Sacramento-based real estate management firm, will be constructed at 5201 W. Knowlton Street and 6865 S. La Cienega Boulevard. Plans call for the demolition of multiple residential structures currently occupying the site to make room for the multi-building development, which will also include 193 parking spaces.

According to a city determination letter, the project will offer a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, with 32 apartments designated as affordable—23 units for very low-income households and 9 for low-income renters. These affordable components make the project eligible for state density bonus incentives, allowing for increased building size and unit count beyond existing zoning regulations while fulfilling the city’s replacement housing requirements.

Originally submitted to the Planning Department in 2022, the development was initially envisioned as a 145-unit complex. Since then, the project has expanded, in part due to California Assembly Bill 1287, which provides enhanced density bonus options for developments that include deeper affordability components.

The apartment complex, known as “The Legacy,” was designed by Vanos Architects and will include four—and five-story structures. According to planning documents, amenities will feature shared community spaces and landscaped courtyards.

“The Legacy” adds to a growing number of large-scale residential projects underway in the Westchester area. It follows the recent approval of a 489-unit mixed-use development by Cityview, reflecting a broader trend of housing expansion in this increasingly desirable Westside neighborhood.