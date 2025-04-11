Great White Opens New Brentwood Location With Australian Style Dishes and Artful Design

The All-Day Café Brings Seasonal Flavors, Natural Wines, and an Upscale Vibe

The popular all-day café Great White has officially opened its newest location in Brentwood. It brings its signature blend of Australian-inspired cuisine, natural wines, and elevated design to one of Los Angeles’ most scenic neighborhoods.

Located at 11660 Darlington Avenue, Great White in Brentwood joins the brand’s growing roster of locations in Venice Beach, Larchmont Village, and West Hollywood. The new café will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, April 10, 2025, with reservations available via Resy.

Led by longtime chef and Food and Beverage Director Juan Ferreiro, the Brentwood location features a menu focused on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Offerings transition effortlessly from morning to evening. Dishes include breakfast staples like the Breakfast Burrito, Hotcakes, and Great White Breakie, with folded eggs, bacon, avocado, goat cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, sourdough bread, alongside salads, bowls, sandwiches, and wood-fired pizzas.

Photo Credit: Instagram

The café’s drink offerings reflect the same level of care and curation. Its natural wine program features rotating selections of biodynamic and organic wines from small producers around the world. Guests can enjoy a range of styles, from crisp whites to bold reds, available by the glass or bottle. Limited-edition in-house varietals are also available.

On the cocktail side, the seasonal beverage menu includes signature creations like the Brunch Punch, made with fresh orange juice, grapefruit juice, and prosecco, and Mini Martinis, along with small-batch spirits and experimental drinks.

“Over the years, we’ve refined the Great White experience to bring consistency and creativity to every aspect,” said co-founder Sam Trude. “Brentwood gives us a chance to build on that and continue evolving what hospitality means to us.”

Designed with the brand’s signature European-inspired aesthetic, the 2,700-square-foot space features natural stone floors, plastered walls, and ceramic sconces. It also has a green exterior, an open ceiling concept, and skylights flood the interior with light. The décor reflects a seamless indoor-outdoor experience tailored to Brentwood’s relaxed, upscale vibe.

Art also plays a central role in the space. A large-scale mural by Los Angeles-based artist Michael Harnish, composed from collage materials including botanical books and California signage, serves as a visual anchor within the café’s dining room.

“With Great White – Brentwood, we strived to strike the right balance of thoughtful food and beverage offerings and considered art and culture in a high-design environment,” said co-founder Sam Cooper. “After years of development, we’re excited to be able to open our doors to the community of Brentwood and provide locals and visitors alike with a welcoming neighborhood cafe.”

Photo Credit: Roly Gomez

In keeping with its attention to detail, the café also features custom hi-fi speakers created in collaboration with local DJ and audiophile Max Ville of Ville Sound. Handcrafted from white oak and stained in forest green linseed oil to match the café’s exterior, the speakers stream the brand’s signature playlists and add a unique auditory element to the dining experience.