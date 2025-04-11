April 11, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Great White Opens New Brentwood Location With Australian Style Dishes and Artful Design

Photo Credit: Roly Gomez

The All-Day Café Brings Seasonal Flavors, Natural Wines, and an Upscale Vibe

The popular all-day café Great White has officially opened its newest location in Brentwood. It brings its signature blend of Australian-inspired cuisine, natural wines, and elevated design to one of Los Angeles’ most scenic neighborhoods.

Located at 11660 Darlington Avenue, Great White in Brentwood joins the brand’s growing roster of locations in Venice Beach, Larchmont Village, and West Hollywood. The new café will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, April 10, 2025, with reservations available via Resy.

Led by longtime chef and Food and Beverage Director Juan Ferreiro, the Brentwood location features a menu focused on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Offerings transition effortlessly from morning to evening. Dishes include breakfast staples like the Breakfast Burrito, Hotcakes, and Great White Breakie, with folded eggs, bacon, avocado, goat cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, sourdough bread, alongside salads, bowls, sandwiches, and wood-fired pizzas.

Photo Credit: Instagram

The café’s drink offerings reflect the same level of care and curation. Its natural wine program features rotating selections of biodynamic and organic wines from small producers around the world. Guests can enjoy a range of styles, from crisp whites to bold reds, available by the glass or bottle. Limited-edition in-house varietals are also available.

On the cocktail side, the seasonal beverage menu includes signature creations like the Brunch Punch, made with fresh orange juice, grapefruit juice, and prosecco, and Mini Martinis, along with small-batch spirits and experimental drinks.

“Over the years, we’ve refined the Great White experience to bring consistency and creativity to every aspect,” said co-founder Sam Trude. “Brentwood gives us a chance to build on that and continue evolving what hospitality means to us.”

Designed with the brand’s signature European-inspired aesthetic, the 2,700-square-foot space features natural stone floors, plastered walls, and ceramic sconces. It also has a green exterior, an open ceiling concept, and skylights flood the interior with light. The décor reflects a seamless indoor-outdoor experience tailored to Brentwood’s relaxed, upscale vibe.

Art also plays a central role in the space. A large-scale mural by Los Angeles-based artist Michael Harnish, composed from collage materials including botanical books and California signage, serves as a visual anchor within the café’s dining room.

“With Great White – Brentwood, we strived to strike the right balance of thoughtful food and beverage offerings and considered art and culture in a high-design environment,” said co-founder Sam Cooper. “After years of development, we’re excited to be able to open our doors to the community of Brentwood and provide locals and visitors alike with a welcoming neighborhood cafe.”

Photo Credit: Roly Gomez

In keeping with its attention to detail, the café also features custom hi-fi speakers created in collaboration with local DJ and audiophile Max Ville of Ville Sound. Handcrafted from white oak and stained in forest green linseed oil to match the café’s exterior, the speakers stream the brand’s signature playlists and add a unique auditory element to the dining experience.

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: A24
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Warfare

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

Warfare is the ugly truth about war. It is gut-wrenching, brilliant filmmaking about the brutal and sad lot of a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Judge to Decide Friday Whether DA Hochman Can Withdraw Menendez Resentencing Motion

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

April 11 Hearing Could Determine Whether Decades-Old Life Sentences Are Reconsidered Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Seeks Couple in $20,000 Ring Theft at Westfield Century City

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

Investigators Say Child Was Used as Part of a Distraction Scheme The LAPD is searching for a man and woman...

Photo: Facebook
News

Parolee With Violent History Caught in Culver City During Routine Stop

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

Multiple Suspects Arrested After Police Investigation and Search  According to a press release from the Culver City Police Department, a...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Reality TV Star Brittany Cartwright’s Bar Plans Derailed in West Hollywood

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Cartwright Says She Was Blindsided By Sudden Business Decisions Plans for Britt’s WeHo, the bar and restaurant once set to...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Don’t Miss This Sunday’s Taco Pop-Up at Petit Grain Boulangerie

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Petit Grain Boulangerie to Host a Preorder-Only Event on Sunday A special taco pop-up event will take place this Sunday...

Photo Credit Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

South Korea’s Café Knotted Opens in L.A. With Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Donuts, Cookies, and a Chance to Win Blackpink VIP Tickets Await Fans Popular South Korean dessert brand Café Knotted is...
News, Video

(Video) Saijo, Culver City’s Newest Sushi Spot at 12473 Washington Boulevard

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Bluefin Toro Hosomaki and Salmon w with Ikura. Signature Hand Roll Blue Crab, Shrimp, Salmon Belly. Something Special Salmon Hosomaki...

Photo Credit: The London West Hollywood
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hop Into These Luxe Easter Brunches and Teas Around West Los Angeles

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Easter Weekend Plans? These Spots Are Serving Up Something Special With spring’s biggest holiday, Easter, approaching, we thought it was...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Amazing Restaurant Here’s Looking at You Sends Out a Heartfelt S.O.S. to Fill Seats This Week

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Owner Lien Ta Reminds Us Why a Wednesday Night Meal Can Mean Everything The team behind Here’s Looking at You...

Photo: Facebook
News

Traffic Returns to Wilshire Blvd as Metro Wraps Up Rodeo Station Deck Work

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Crews Complete Deck Removal and Utility Restoration On Time Beverly Hills officials announced this week that a key section of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Officers Arrest Multiple Suspects in Theft, Fraud Cases

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Officers Uncover Stolen Cars, Fake IDs, and More Than 50 Compromised Credit Cards Culver City Police officers made a series...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Trump Appointed US Attorney Launches Task Force to Investigate Homelessness Spending in SoCal

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Homelessness Fraud Task Force Announced in L.A. by U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli on Tuesday announced the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Turns 60 With a Vintage Party, Waterfront Fun, and Special Offers

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Weekend Events at Fisherman’s Village Honor the Marina’s Milestone Marina del Rey is turning 60, and the coastal community is...

Photo: Official
News

Disabled Students Sue UCLA, Citing Unsafe Conditions and Accessibility Failures

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Federal Lawsuit Alleges UCLA Neglects Rights of Disabled Students Two disabled students have filed a federal lawsuit against the University...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR