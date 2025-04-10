South Korea’s Café Knotted Opens in L.A. With Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

Donuts, Cookies, and a Chance to Win Blackpink VIP Tickets Await Fans

Popular South Korean dessert brand Café Knotted is making its Los Angeles debut this week. The store is now open, bringing its signature soft donuts and whimsical drinks to the Westside with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day.

Located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 9280, Café Knotted is best known for its melt-in-your-mouth Milk Cream Donuts, fluffy pastries, and cute aesthetic, including its signature Sugar Bear mascot.

To mark the opening, the café is offering a number of exclusive promotions:

The first 100 customers each day will receive one piece of limited-edition merchandise (including plush Sugar Bears, key rings, or tumblers), one free Milk Cream Donut, and one additional donut of their choice — all while supplies last.



A buy-one-get-one promotion on chocolate chip cookies will run all weekend.



Guests can also enter an all-day raffle for a chance to win either two VIP tickets to a BLACKPINK concert or one of two $500 Knotted gift cards.

Café Knotted’s arrival in Los Angeles marks the first U.S. location for the popular Seoul-based brand. The brand has built a loyal following in South Korea for its cheerful branding, viral sweets, and creative drink offerings.