April 10, 2025

Reality TV Star Brittany Cartwright’s Bar Plans Derailed in West Hollywood

Photo: Facebook

Cartwright Says She Was Blindsided By Sudden Business Decisions

Plans for Britt’s WeHo, the bar and restaurant once set to be launched by reality TV personality Brittany Cartwright, have been scrapped following a surprise business move by her partners.

Cartwright, best known for her role on Bravo’s The Valley, revealed on the April 4 episode of her podcast When Reality Hits that the bar’s opening is no longer moving forward after her partners sold Rocco’s, the establishment to which her new venue was tied, all without informing her.

“They sold it and didn’t even tell me,” Cartwright said on the podcast. “There was no communication. I thought everything was still on track—we had already ordered chandeliers, new seating, wallpaper—everything. It was decorated and ready to go.”

According to Cartwright, she only learned of the sale when fellow Valley castmate Zack Wickham reached out. “Zack started texting me, like, ‘Hey, it says that Rocco’s is being sold,’” she recalled. “That’s how I found out. Not from the partners—Zack.”

Though her business partners later presented other potential opportunities, Cartwright said she’s unsure whether she wants to pursue those alternatives. Despite the setback, Cartwright indicated she still has future projects in mind, noting her disappointment hasn’t slowed her ambition.

The bar, first announced in November 2024, was expected to reflect Cartwright’s Southern roots and television fame.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
