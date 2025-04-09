April 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Amazing Restaurant Here’s Looking at You Sends Out a Heartfelt S.O.S. to Fill Seats This Week

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Owner Lien Ta Reminds Us Why a Wednesday Night Meal Can Mean Everything

The team behind Here’s Looking at You (HLAY), a beloved neighborhood restaurant, is calling on its loyal patrons to help fill seats this week, especially on Tuesday night. The small business continues to navigate the challenging realities of operating in today’s economic climate, and they are sending out that all-too-familiar S.O.S. 

In a heartfelt note shared with supporters, the restaurant acknowledged the difficulty of asking for help when “everyone I know needs help” and emphasized how much it values the community that gives the space its signature warmth and character.

“If you haven’t been out to eat this week—or this month—maybe tonight’s the night,” the message read, urging diners to “put on some fun pants,” revisit an old favorite, or finally try a spot that’s been sitting on their restaurant list. “Order a little extra so you can take home leftovers and stretch a few extra meals this week.”

Photo Credit: HLAY Instagram

HLAY is located at 3901 W 6th Street and has earned a reputation for its deeply personal service, thoughtful wine curation, and seasonal, comfort-driven menu. On a recent night, the team reflected on favorite moments—from guests marveling over their “humble” wine list in a dining room that sold 19 of its albacore dish.

Photo Credit: HLAY Instagram

The restaurant has an excellent cocktail menu. The spring menu has a wonderful creamsicle Negroni, that I have tasted and loved. Happy Hour starts at 8:30 p.m. and lasts until closing time or when the menu items sell out. 

Photo Credit: HLAY Instagram

The Happy Hour menu is simple: either a dry-aged cheeseburger with au poivre mayo and fried onions on a house sesame bun or steak frites: 8oz baseball steak, fermented radish butter, waffle fries, and aioli, all for very reasonable prices for the quality of the dishes. 

“I was treating myself to steak frites with fermented radish butter after missing the family meal,” the note continued. Even with a three-hour traffic delay, the owner was in a good mood, thinking about wildflowers along the highway and listening to podcasts.” 

Lien Ta recounted conversations with regulars and new diners, highlighting the friendships and stories that fill the restaurant nightly. “Bill came in after class, as he does every Tuesday, just to support our new hours.” The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. She also talked about the threesome by the window, and when she came by to pick up glasses, she noted that they just sighed and said, “This is the best cocktail in the world.” 

While acknowledging that dining out isn’t feasible for everyone at the moment, the team extended a warm invitation to those who can: “If you are, we would love to see you later.”

HLAY’s message reminds us of the fragile but vital connection between independent restaurants and the communities they serve when a meal out can mean more than food, and a familiar face at the table can be a lifeline.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Reality TV Star Brittany Cartwright’s Bar Plans Derailed in West Hollywood

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Cartwright Says She Was Blindsided By Sudden Business Decisions Plans for Britt’s WeHo, the bar and restaurant once set to...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Don’t Miss This Sunday’s Taco Pop-Up at Petit Grain Boulangerie

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Petit Grain Boulangerie to Host a Preorder-Only Event on Sunday A special taco pop-up event will take place this Sunday...

Photo Credit Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

South Korea’s Café Knotted Opens in L.A. With Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Donuts, Cookies, and a Chance to Win Blackpink VIP Tickets Await Fans Popular South Korean dessert brand Café Knotted is...
News, Video

(Video) Saijo, Culver City’s Newest Sushi Spot at 12473 Washington Boulevard

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Bluefin Toro Hosomaki and Salmon w with Ikura. Signature Hand Roll Blue Crab, Shrimp, Salmon Belly. Something Special Salmon Hosomaki...

Photo Credit: The London West Hollywood
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hop Into These Luxe Easter Brunches and Teas Around West Los Angeles

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Easter Weekend Plans? These Spots Are Serving Up Something Special With spring’s biggest holiday, Easter, approaching, we thought it was...

Photo: Facebook
News

Traffic Returns to Wilshire Blvd as Metro Wraps Up Rodeo Station Deck Work

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Crews Complete Deck Removal and Utility Restoration On Time Beverly Hills officials announced this week that a key section of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Officers Arrest Multiple Suspects in Theft, Fraud Cases

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Officers Uncover Stolen Cars, Fake IDs, and More Than 50 Compromised Credit Cards Culver City Police officers made a series...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Trump Appointed US Attorney Launches Task Force to Investigate Homelessness Spending in SoCal

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Homelessness Fraud Task Force Announced in L.A. by U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli on Tuesday announced the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Turns 60 With a Vintage Party, Waterfront Fun, and Special Offers

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Weekend Events at Fisherman’s Village Honor the Marina’s Milestone Marina del Rey is turning 60, and the coastal community is...

Photo: Official
News

Disabled Students Sue UCLA, Citing Unsafe Conditions and Accessibility Failures

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Federal Lawsuit Alleges UCLA Neglects Rights of Disabled Students Two disabled students have filed a federal lawsuit against the University...

Photo: Official
News

City of Santa Monica Bows Out as Olympic Beach Volleyball Venue for LA28

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Historic Birthplace of the Sport Won’t Host 2028 Events City officials announced Friday that the city of Santa Monica and...

Photo: YouTube
News

LA Protests Draw Thousands in Rebuke of Trump Administration and Elon Musk’s DOGE Cuts

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Marches Target Federal Layoffs, Program Cuts, and Attacks on Civil Rights Demonstrators filled city streets across Southern California on Saturday,...

Photo: TPSO Sheriff
News

Louisiana Double Murder Suspect Arrested in Near Culver City With Loaded Guns, Body Armor

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Marina Del Rey OfficersTraffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Fugitive Wanted in Parents’ Deaths A Louisiana man wanted for the...

Photo: Official
News

A Dozen UCLA Student’s Visas Are Canceled After Federal Crackdown on Political Activism Announced

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

UC International Students Caught in Political Crossfire as Visas Are Pulled Over the past week, more than 36 students and...
News

Malibu Tech CEO Convicted in $20 Million Investor Celebrity Fraud Scheme

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Tech CEO Convicted After Lavish Lifestyle Funded by Fake Promises Bernhard Eugen Fritsch, 63, of Malibu, was found guilty late...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR