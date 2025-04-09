Amazing Restaurant Here’s Looking at You Sends Out a Heartfelt S.O.S. to Fill Seats This Week

Owner Lien Ta Reminds Us Why a Wednesday Night Meal Can Mean Everything

The team behind Here’s Looking at You (HLAY), a beloved neighborhood restaurant, is calling on its loyal patrons to help fill seats this week, especially on Tuesday night. The small business continues to navigate the challenging realities of operating in today’s economic climate, and they are sending out that all-too-familiar S.O.S.

In a heartfelt note shared with supporters, the restaurant acknowledged the difficulty of asking for help when “everyone I know needs help” and emphasized how much it values the community that gives the space its signature warmth and character.

“If you haven’t been out to eat this week—or this month—maybe tonight’s the night,” the message read, urging diners to “put on some fun pants,” revisit an old favorite, or finally try a spot that’s been sitting on their restaurant list. “Order a little extra so you can take home leftovers and stretch a few extra meals this week.”

Photo Credit: HLAY Instagram

HLAY is located at 3901 W 6th Street and has earned a reputation for its deeply personal service, thoughtful wine curation, and seasonal, comfort-driven menu. On a recent night, the team reflected on favorite moments—from guests marveling over their “humble” wine list in a dining room that sold 19 of its albacore dish.

Photo Credit: HLAY Instagram

The restaurant has an excellent cocktail menu. The spring menu has a wonderful creamsicle Negroni, that I have tasted and loved. Happy Hour starts at 8:30 p.m. and lasts until closing time or when the menu items sell out.

Photo Credit: HLAY Instagram



The Happy Hour menu is simple: either a dry-aged cheeseburger with au poivre mayo and fried onions on a house sesame bun or steak frites: 8oz baseball steak, fermented radish butter, waffle fries, and aioli, all for very reasonable prices for the quality of the dishes.

“I was treating myself to steak frites with fermented radish butter after missing the family meal,” the note continued. Even with a three-hour traffic delay, the owner was in a good mood, thinking about wildflowers along the highway and listening to podcasts.”

Lien Ta recounted conversations with regulars and new diners, highlighting the friendships and stories that fill the restaurant nightly. “Bill came in after class, as he does every Tuesday, just to support our new hours.” The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. She also talked about the threesome by the window, and when she came by to pick up glasses, she noted that they just sighed and said, “This is the best cocktail in the world.”

While acknowledging that dining out isn’t feasible for everyone at the moment, the team extended a warm invitation to those who can: “If you are, we would love to see you later.”

HLAY’s message reminds us of the fragile but vital connection between independent restaurants and the communities they serve when a meal out can mean more than food, and a familiar face at the table can be a lifeline.