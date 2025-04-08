Traffic Returns to Wilshire Blvd as Metro Wraps Up Rodeo Station Deck Work

Crews Complete Deck Removal and Utility Restoration On Time

Beverly Hills officials announced this week that a key section of Wilshire Boulevard has officially reopened to traffic following the completion of deck removal work at the Wilshire/Rodeo Station construction site.

The stretch of Wilshire between El Camino Drive and Crescent Drive is now fully open to vehicles, marking a major milestone in the Metro Purple Line Extension Project, which aims to expand transit access through the Westside.

The reopening follows three weeks of intensive work, which was scheduled to end on April 7. Crews dismantled concrete temporary decking used to maintain traffic during the station’s underground construction and performed street and utility restoration.

The Wilshire/Rodeo Station is part of Section 2 of the Purple Line Extension, which will ultimately connect Downtown Los Angeles to Westwood, easing congestion and increasing regional connectivity.