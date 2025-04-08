Disabled Students Sue UCLA, Citing Unsafe Conditions and Accessibility Failures

Federal Lawsuit Alleges UCLA Neglects Rights of Disabled Students

Two disabled students have filed a federal lawsuit against the University of California Regents and UCLA, alleging systemic violations of disability rights laws, including a lack of physical access to key campus facilities and the absence of proper emergency evacuation plans.

The lawsuit, filed by civil rights law firm Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise in partnership with the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF), claims that UCLA has failed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other federal and state laws protecting individuals with disabilities.

Plaintiffs Jake Bertellotti and Taylor Carty, both current UCLA students, say they routinely face obstacles that hinder their full access to academic buildings, dormitories, transportation services, and campus recreational facilities.

“I was so excited to be accepted to UCLA, but there are accessibility problems everywhere,” Bertellotti said in a statement. “I’ve experienced everything from discomfort to physical danger. Despite my repeated efforts to work with the university, I still face extreme difficulty just getting to class or returning to my dorm.”

In addition to physical barriers, the lawsuit accuses UCLA of failing to prepare for the needs of disabled students during emergencies. Carty, a survivor of a residential fire, said she has made multiple unanswered requests for details on campus evacuation procedures, including the availability and location of evacuation chairs.

“The human toll of past disasters has shown what happens when disabled people are not included in emergency plans,” Carty said, referencing the deaths of two wheelchair users during recent wildfires. “Safety on campus should be a right, not a privilege.”

The legal complaint seeks sweeping changes, including a campus-wide accessibility audit, a comprehensive emergency management plan tailored to disabled students, and the expansion of the university’s Center for Accessible Education.

Cat Cabalo, a partner at Peiffer Wolf, said the case should serve as a “wake-up call” for UCLA, especially as the university prepares to host athletes during the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Our clients have alleged a widespread, systemic failure to comply with the ADA,” Cabalo said. “UCLA needs to eliminate policy and physical barriers immediately and create an inclusive environment for all students.”

Michelle Uzeta, Deputy Director at DREDF, criticized the university’s current approach to emergency preparedness.

“Telling students who use wheelchairs to ‘lock your wheels and cover your head’ is both offensive and unlawful,” Uzeta said. “Disabled students should not be left to design their own survival strategies.”