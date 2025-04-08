April 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Disabled Students Sue UCLA, Citing Unsafe Conditions and Accessibility Failures

Photo: Official

Federal Lawsuit Alleges UCLA Neglects Rights of Disabled Students

Two disabled students have filed a federal lawsuit against the University of California Regents and UCLA, alleging systemic violations of disability rights laws, including a lack of physical access to key campus facilities and the absence of proper emergency evacuation plans.

The lawsuit, filed by civil rights law firm Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise in partnership with the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF), claims that UCLA has failed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other federal and state laws protecting individuals with disabilities.

Plaintiffs Jake Bertellotti and Taylor Carty, both current UCLA students, say they routinely face obstacles that hinder their full access to academic buildings, dormitories, transportation services, and campus recreational facilities.

“I was so excited to be accepted to UCLA, but there are accessibility problems everywhere,” Bertellotti said in a statement. “I’ve experienced everything from discomfort to physical danger. Despite my repeated efforts to work with the university, I still face extreme difficulty just getting to class or returning to my dorm.”

In addition to physical barriers, the lawsuit accuses UCLA of failing to prepare for the needs of disabled students during emergencies. Carty, a survivor of a residential fire, said she has made multiple unanswered requests for details on campus evacuation procedures, including the availability and location of evacuation chairs.

“The human toll of past disasters has shown what happens when disabled people are not included in emergency plans,” Carty said, referencing the deaths of two wheelchair users during recent wildfires. “Safety on campus should be a right, not a privilege.”

The legal complaint seeks sweeping changes, including a campus-wide accessibility audit, a comprehensive emergency management plan tailored to disabled students, and the expansion of the university’s Center for Accessible Education.

Cat Cabalo, a partner at Peiffer Wolf, said the case should serve as a “wake-up call” for UCLA, especially as the university prepares to host athletes during the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Our clients have alleged a widespread, systemic failure to comply with the ADA,” Cabalo said. “UCLA needs to eliminate policy and physical barriers immediately and create an inclusive environment for all students.”

Michelle Uzeta, Deputy Director at DREDF, criticized the university’s current approach to emergency preparedness.

“Telling students who use wheelchairs to ‘lock your wheels and cover your head’ is both offensive and unlawful,” Uzeta said. “Disabled students should not be left to design their own survival strategies.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Traffic Returns to Wilshire Blvd as Metro Wraps Up Rodeo Station Deck Work

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Crews Complete Deck Removal and Utility Restoration On Time Beverly Hills officials announced this week that a key section of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Officers Arrest Multiple Suspects in Theft, Fraud Cases

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Officers Uncover Stolen Cars, Fake IDs, and More Than 50 Compromised Credit Cards Culver City Police officers made a series...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Trump Appointed US Attorney Launches Task Force to Investigate Homelessness Spending in SoCal

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Homelessness Fraud Task Force Announced in L.A. by U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli on Tuesday announced the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Turns 60 With a Vintage Party, Waterfront Fun, and Special Offers

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Weekend Events at Fisherman’s Village Honor the Marina’s Milestone Marina del Rey is turning 60, and the coastal community is...

Photo: Official
News

City of Santa Monica Bows Out as Olympic Beach Volleyball Venue for LA28

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Historic Birthplace of the Sport Won’t Host 2028 Events City officials announced Friday that the city of Santa Monica and...

Photo: YouTube
News

LA Protests Draw Thousands in Rebuke of Trump Administration and Elon Musk’s DOGE Cuts

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Marches Target Federal Layoffs, Program Cuts, and Attacks on Civil Rights Demonstrators filled city streets across Southern California on Saturday,...

Photo: TPSO Sheriff
News

Louisiana Double Murder Suspect Arrested in Near Culver City With Loaded Guns, Body Armor

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Marina Del Rey OfficersTraffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Fugitive Wanted in Parents’ Deaths A Louisiana man wanted for the...

Photo: Official
News

A Dozen UCLA Student’s Visas Are Canceled After Federal Crackdown on Political Activism Announced

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

UC International Students Caught in Political Crossfire as Visas Are Pulled Over the past week, more than 36 students and...
News

Malibu Tech CEO Convicted in $20 Million Investor Celebrity Fraud Scheme

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Tech CEO Convicted After Lavish Lifestyle Funded by Fake Promises Bernhard Eugen Fritsch, 63, of Malibu, was found guilty late...

Photo: LAPD
News

Venice Man With Alzheimer’s Reported Missing; Police Seek Public’s Help

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Richard Hunter, 79, Disappeared After Leaving His Home Saturday Morning Authorities and family members are seeking the public’s help in...
News

Spring Staycation: Santa Monica Invites Locals with Exclusive Hotel Deals

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Los Angeles Residents Can Vacation Without Leaving Town Santa Monica Travel & Tourism is inviting Los Angeles County residents to...
News

BuildStrong is Leading the Effort to Rebuild the Pacific Palisades

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The recent wildfires in the Pacific Palisades caused extensive property damage, leaving many residents unsure about how to move forward....

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

West LA Affordable Housing Development Gets OK Without Parking Spaces

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

New Sawtelle Affordable Housing Project Gets City Approval According to the approval document posted to the Los Angeles City Planning...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

The BW in Brentwood Sells for $744K Per Unit, Sets New LA Benchmark

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

LA’s Priciest Apartment Deal in Years Just Closed in Brentwood Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Genghis Cohen Leaving Fairfax Home After Four Decades

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

Chinese Food & Music Spot Genghis Cohen Is on the Move After more than four decades of serving New York-style...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR