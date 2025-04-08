Culver City Police Department Officers Arrest Multiple Suspects in Theft, Fraud Cases

Officers Uncover Stolen Cars, Fake IDs, and More Than 50 Compromised Credit Cards

Culver City Police officers made a series of arrests in the last week of March tied to identity theft, stolen vehicles, and outstanding felony warrants as part of ongoing efforts to address public safety concerns and partner with the community.

Between March 22 and March 29, officers responded to several incidents across the city, resulting in arrests involving credit card fraud, probation violations, and grand theft auto.

On March 22, two individuals were stopped near Washington Boulevard and Overland Avenue. One was found to have an outstanding felony warrant, and a subsequent search uncovered a replica firearm, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools, and 14 credit cards under different names. Investigators determined that several of the cards had been used fraudulently at local businesses. Both individuals were arrested on suspicion of burglary and identity theft.

On March 25, officers received a stolen vehicle alert near Jefferson and Sepulveda Boulevards. A suspect was quickly located and arrested for grand theft auto.

Two days later, on March 28, officers conducted a traffic stop on the 10700 block of Jefferson Boulevard. A passenger, already on probation for robbery, was found carrying drug paraphernalia and multiple checks and credit cards with different names. The individual was arrested for identity theft and probation violations.

Later that day, a separate arrest was made in downtown Culver City after an officer contacted a suspicious individual found in possession of more than 50 stolen credit and debit cards. The suspect admitted to using the cards at area stores and was taken into custody for identity theft.

On March 29, another stolen vehicle alert near Washington Boulevard and La Cienega led to the arrest of a suspect for grand theft auto and an outstanding felony warrant for criminal threats.

Police officials continue to encourage the public to report suspicious activity. “If you see something, say something,” the department said in a statement. “Timely information helps officers address concerns more effectively.”