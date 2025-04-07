Spring Staycation: Santa Monica Invites Locals with Exclusive Hotel Deals

Los Angeles Residents Can Vacation Without Leaving Town
Santa Monica Travel & Tourism is inviting Los Angeles County residents to enjoy a beachside getaway close to home with the launch of its “Spring Staycation in Santa Monica” campaign. The campaign offers special hotel discounts and perks throughout the spring break season.
The promotion, running until April 17, 2025, includes exclusive rates at more than a dozen participating hotels across the city. To qualify, guests must show proof of L.A. County residency at check-in and follow booking instructions provided at santamonica.com/spring-staycation.
“Now more than ever, supporting our favorite local businesses is an important way to give back to the communities we love,” said Misti Kerns, president and CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. “With Santa Monica’s blend of natural beauty and metropolitan excitement, our Los Angeles County neighbors will truly feel like they’re on vacation during a stay in our beach city.”
Known for its vibrant arts scene, top-tier dining, and iconic coastal views, Santa Monica offers visitors a mix of laid-back luxury and urban energy.
Participating hotels and offers include:
- The Ambrose Hotel: 20% off
- Courtyard by Marriott Santa Monica: 10% off
- Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows: 10% off
- The Gateway Hotel Santa Monica: 10% off
- Hampton Inn & Suites Santa Monica: 10% off
- Hotel Carmel: $209 nightly rate
- Hotel Casa del Mar: Up to 25% off
- Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica: 20% off
- Oceana Santa Monica, LXR Hotels & Resorts: 25% off
- Ocean View Hotel: 20% off
- The Pierside Hotel: $290 nightly rate
- Sandbourne Santa Monica: Sleepwell Package
- Santa Monica Hotel: 20% off
- Santa Monica Proper Hotel: 25% off
- Shore Hotel: 20% off
- Shutters on the Beach: Up to 25% off
- Sonder the Beacon: 10% off
- Surestay Hotel by Best Western: 15% off
- Viceroy Santa Monica: 20% off
Visit santamonica.com for a full list of offers, booking links, and a calendar of local events during the staycation period