Spring Staycation: Santa Monica Invites Locals with Exclusive Hotel Deals

Los Angeles Residents Can Vacation Without Leaving Town

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism is inviting Los Angeles County residents to enjoy a beachside getaway close to home with the launch of its “Spring Staycation in Santa Monica” campaign. The campaign offers special hotel discounts and perks throughout the spring break season.

The promotion, running until April 17, 2025, includes exclusive rates at more than a dozen participating hotels across the city. To qualify, guests must show proof of L.A. County residency at check-in and follow booking instructions provided at santamonica.com/spring-staycation.

“Now more than ever, supporting our favorite local businesses is an important way to give back to the communities we love,” said Misti Kerns, president and CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. “With Santa Monica’s blend of natural beauty and metropolitan excitement, our Los Angeles County neighbors will truly feel like they’re on vacation during a stay in our beach city.”

Known for its vibrant arts scene, top-tier dining, and iconic coastal views, Santa Monica offers visitors a mix of laid-back luxury and urban energy.

Participating hotels and offers include:

The Ambrose Hotel: 20% off



Courtyard by Marriott Santa Monica: 10% off



Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows: 10% off



The Gateway Hotel Santa Monica: 10% off



Hampton Inn & Suites Santa Monica: 10% off



Hotel Carmel: $209 nightly rate



Hotel Casa del Mar: Up to 25% off



Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica: 20% off



Oceana Santa Monica, LXR Hotels & Resorts: 25% off



Ocean View Hotel: 20% off



The Pierside Hotel: $290 nightly rate



Sandbourne Santa Monica: Sleepwell Package



Santa Monica Hotel: 20% off



Santa Monica Proper Hotel: 25% off



Shore Hotel: 20% off



Shutters on the Beach: Up to 25% off



Sonder the Beacon: 10% off



Surestay Hotel by Best Western: 15% off



Viceroy Santa Monica: 20% off



Visit santamonica.com for a full list of offers, booking links, and a calendar of local events during the staycation period