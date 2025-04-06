West LA Affordable Housing Development Gets OK Without Parking Spaces

New Sawtelle Affordable Housing Project Gets City Approval

According to the approval document posted to the Los Angeles City Planning website, a new affordable housing project has been approved for construction in West Los Angeles’ Sawtelle neighborhood despite eliminating all required automobile parking and receiving multiple zoning concessions.

The project, located at 1747 S. Stoner Ave, will replace an existing duplex with a 100% affordable housing development containing 53 residential units. The Los Angeles City Planning Department granted the necessary approvals under the city’s affordable housing incentives, including a density bonus.

The new development will include 42 units designated for low-income households, 10 units for moderate-income households, and one manager’s unit, all of which are restricted for affordable occupancy for at least 55 years.

Among the most notable aspects of the approval is the complete waiver of required parking. Under normal zoning regulations, 65 parking spaces would be required for a project of this size, but city planners granted a reduction to zero parking spaces, citing state and local affordable housing laws designed to streamline development and lower construction costs.

The project was also approved for several other reductions:

A 50% cut in required open space, providing 2,650 square feet instead of the standard 5,300 square feet.



A 25% reduction in required trees, with 11 trees planned instead of the 14 typically mandated.



A 50% reduction in long-term bicycle parking, offering 22 bike spaces instead of 44.

These off-menu incentives are part of a broader city initiative to encourage affordable housing construction, even as such developments often raise questions from community members about the impacts of reduced parking and green space in dense urban areas.