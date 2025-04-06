Los Angeles Housing Department Ill-Equipped to Enforce Tenant Harassment Law

Thousands of Angelenos Report Harassment, Few Landlords Face Penalties

A recent audit by the Los Angeles City Controller has found that the city’s Tenant Anti-Harassment Ordinance (TAHO) program is falling short of its mission to protect tenants from landlord harassment, citing serious flaws in how the program is designed, resourced, and enforced.

The audit stated, “More than 60% of households in the City of Los Angeles (City) are made up of renters. A significant number of those Angelenos live in rent-controlled apartments and are struggling to get by.”

The audit, which reviewed the TAHO program’s performance from its rollout in August 2021 through December 2023, concluded that the initiative lacks a consistent structure, sufficient staffing, and clear policies to ensure effective enforcement. The Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD), tasked with implementing the program, has not been given the necessary tools to properly investigate complaints or take meaningful enforcement actions.

“TAHO is not achieving its goal of holding landlords accountable or deterring future harassment,” the Controller’s report stated. Among tenants surveyed for the audit, 72% reported that harassment continued even after their cases were closed, highlighting the program’s limited impact.

While more than 10,000 TAHO complaints were submitted to LAHD between February 2022 and December 2023, only 23 cases were referred to the City Attorney’s Office for further enforcement. In most instances, LAHD investigators were only able to issue an educational “TAHO Letter” to landlords without the power to fine or cite violators directly.

The Controller’s Office found that LAHD lacked formal training protocols for investigators and had not developed official guidelines or procedures for conducting investigations. A review of sampled cases showed that only 21% of complaints resulted in a complete investigation.

The audit also highlighted confusion among tenants navigating the process. Nearly half of respondents said they were unsure about the outcome of their case, and 41% reported that LAHD did not clearly communicate what evidence was needed to support their complaint.

“The absence of structured enforcement, guidance, and staffing has made TAHO ineffective,” the audit said, recommending a broad set of reforms. Suggestions include empowering LAHD to issue administrative citations and fines independently, increasing civil penalty amounts, and mandating additional penalties for harassment involving elderly or disabled tenants.

Although the city has revised TAHO in recent years, adding provisions like guaranteed attorneys’ fees for prevailing tenants and setting minimum penalties — the audit concluded that core implementation issues remain unaddressed.

According to the Los Angeles City Controller’s statement, “TAHO applies to all rental properties in the City and prohibits landlords from engaging in harassing actions directed towards tenants, such as threatening a tenant with physical harm, reducing housing services, or failing to perform repairs to a unit in a timely manner. Landlords who violate TAHO can be subject to a range of penalties, including fines, civil lawsuits, and criminal prosecution.”

“We must do more to protect our tenants and ensure the spirit of the law is vindicated,” the Controller’s Office wrote. “This audit should serve as a critical tool for understanding where we are falling short and what steps are needed to strengthen tenant protections in Los Angeles.”