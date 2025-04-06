April 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAHSA CEO Resigns Amid Shift to New County-Led Homeless Department

Photo: Facebook

LA Homeless Services Leader Resigns After Accountability Crisis

The head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has stepped down amid mounting scrutiny and a growing shift in the region’s approach to homelessness.

Va Lecia Adams Kellum, who took over as CEO of LAHSA in early 2023, announced her resignation last Friday. The move comes just days after Los Angeles County voted to establish its own homeless services department, reducing its reliance on LAHSA. The move comes in response to recent audits that uncovered major flaws in the agency’s financial oversight and accountability.

In her resignation statement, Adams Kellum said the timing was appropriate as the county proceeds with recommendations from a 2020 Blue Ribbon panel, transferring key duties away from LAHSA.

“With the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors implementing the 2020 Blue Ribbon recommendations, shifting key responsibilities from LAHSA to LA County, now is the right time for me to resign as CEO,” she said.

Her exit follows a 4-0 vote by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to move forward with forming an internal department to manage homeless services directly. Two separate audits conducted over the past five months heavily influenced that decision.

One audit, requested by a federal judge, found LAHSA lacked sufficient oversight to ensure contractors fulfilled their obligations, making the agency susceptible to mismanagement and fraud. Another report from the county auditor-controller cited poor bookkeeping and vague contract terms, which allegedly contributed to millions of dollars in potentially unrecoverable advance payments to contractors during the 2017-18 fiscal year.

LAHSA defended itself by noting that repayment of those advances is not due until 2027.

Critics have long raised concerns about the agency’s transparency and effectiveness. Elizabeth Mitchell, an attorney with the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, a group that has sued the city and county over homelessness issues, said the findings underscored a culture of dysfunction.

“Even though I think she took some steps in the right direction, they weren’t nearly enough,” Mitchell said. “There was a lack of accountability, a lack of transparency, and just a culture at that agency that is broken.”

Adams Kellum, a former leader of the St. Joseph Center in Venice, was brought in with hopes of reforming the agency, which has often been criticized for its bureaucratic inefficiencies. But after a turbulent tenure marked by financial controversy and structural change, her departure signals a pivotal moment for homelessness services in Los Angeles.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

BuildStrong is Leading the Effort to Rebuild the Pacific Palisades

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The recent wildfires in the Pacific Palisades caused extensive property damage, leaving many residents unsure about how to move forward....

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

West LA Affordable Housing Development Gets OK Without Parking Spaces

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

New Sawtelle Affordable Housing Project Gets City Approval According to the approval document posted to the Los Angeles City Planning...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

The BW in Brentwood Sells for $744K Per Unit, Sets New LA Benchmark

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

LA’s Priciest Apartment Deal in Years Just Closed in Brentwood Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Genghis Cohen Leaving Fairfax Home After Four Decades

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

Chinese Food & Music Spot Genghis Cohen Is on the Move After more than four decades of serving New York-style...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Iconic Studio’s Departure Leaves Century City Facing Major Real Estate Shift

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

Once a Stable Real Estate Base, Century City Now Faces Renewed Uncertainty Century City, long considered a rare stronghold in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Housing Department Ill-Equipped to Enforce Tenant Harassment Law

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

Thousands of Angelenos Report Harassment, Few Landlords Face Penalties A recent audit by the Los Angeles City Controller has found...

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Arrested and Charged in March 27 Hit-and-Run Death

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The Victim Was on the Way to His Job at the Beverly Hills Hotel  A 20-year-old man has been arrested...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across L.A. This Weekend

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Target High-Risk Areas, Come With High Penalties The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a series...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Arrested After Violent Robbery During Camera Equipment Meetup

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

One Suspect Caught, Two Still Sought in Culver City Armed Robbery A suspect connected to a recent armed robbery involving...
News, Video

(Video) Adorn Your Home With Plants and Pottery from Urban Jungle

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

Go To Urbanjungleplantsandpottery.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/WwF5r95s90 For More Info⁠ pic.twitter.com/Ejled24yhJ — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) April 4, 2025
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
News

Coming Soon: Easter Extravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Book your Delectable Brunch, Easter Festivities This Easter, step into a world of celebration and refined delight at Regent Santa Monica Beach....

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Scoop Dreams Come True: Van Leeuwen Launches New Beverly Hills Shop

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Van Leeuwen’s Beverly Hills Opening Comes With Sweet Perks Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a New York City-born brand celebrated for...

Photo Credit: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

WeHo’s WeHappy Wednesdays Serve Up Big Discounts In Addition to Zero Parking Fees

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Free Parking and $5 Cocktails? WeHo Makes Wednesdays Worth It The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Chamber...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Saijo Hand Roll Rolls into Culver City with Premium Japanese Ingredients

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Binchotan-Fired Perfection: Saijo Rolls Out Premium Sushi in West LA A new destination for hand rolls and Japanese culinary craftsmanship...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR