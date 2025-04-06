April 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Genghis Cohen Leaving Fairfax Home After Four Decades

Photo: Official

Chinese Food & Music Spot Genghis Cohen Is on the Move

After more than four decades of serving New York-style Chinese food and live music to generations of Angelenos, Genghis Cohen‘s owners confirmed that the restaurant will close its original location at 740 N. Fairfax Ave. at the end of May.

The closure marks the end of an era for the beloved restaurant and music venue, which has been a fixture in the Fairfax District since opening in 1983. The current operators, Marc Rose and Med Abrous of the hospitality group Call Mom, said the closure comes after more than three years of unsuccessful lease negotiations. The building is set to be redeveloped by the property owners.

While the original location will close following the final service on May 31, Genghis Cohen isn’t going far. The restaurant will relocate to a temporary home just a quarter mile south at 448 N. Fairfax Ave., the former Sweet Chick space. Delivery service will continue uninterrupted, and dine-in service is expected to resume about a month after the move.

“Too many iconic restaurants have disappeared in the past year, and we weren’t going to let Genghis Cohen be next,” said Rose and Abrous, referencing recent closures like Original Pantry Le Petit Four, The Rose, and Patrick’s Roadhouse. “This place is a part of L.A. history, and we’re committed to protecting that legacy.”

Genghis Cohen was founded by music producer Allan Rinde, who was working at Cherokee Studios across the street when he opened the restaurant in 1983. Inspired by a longing for the Chinese food of his New York upbringing, Rinde transformed a former pizza shop into what would become a landmark known as much for its food as for its music. The venue portion of the restaurant played host to countless live performances over the years, cementing its place in the city’s cultural fabric.

In 1997, Rinde sold the business to longtime maître d’ Raymond Kiu, whose family ran it until 2015, when Rose and Abrous—New York natives and longtime patrons—took over. Since then, the pair has preserved the restaurant’s legacy while attracting a new generation of diners. Regulars still occupy their longtime tables, ordering the same dishes they’ve loved for decades, while new guests mingle from across the city’s diverse communities.

Under Rose and Abrous’ stewardship, Genghis Cohen has become a multi-generational meeting place for musicians, actors, families, and food lovers. Their move to temporarily relocate the restaurant ensures that loyal patrons won’t have to go a single day without their Queen Chicken, sesame noodles, or NY-style egg rolls during the transition.

Despite the challenges of L.A.’s real estate climate, Rose and Abrous say their search for a permanent new home continues—and that Genghis Cohen’s future remains bright.

For now, the restaurant will continue operating seven days a week with full delivery and dine-in service, live performances, cocktails, and the same irreverent charm that has defined it since 1983.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

BuildStrong is Leading the Effort to Rebuild the Pacific Palisades

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The recent wildfires in the Pacific Palisades caused extensive property damage, leaving many residents unsure about how to move forward....

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

West LA Affordable Housing Development Gets OK Without Parking Spaces

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

New Sawtelle Affordable Housing Project Gets City Approval According to the approval document posted to the Los Angeles City Planning...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

The BW in Brentwood Sells for $744K Per Unit, Sets New LA Benchmark

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

LA’s Priciest Apartment Deal in Years Just Closed in Brentwood Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Iconic Studio’s Departure Leaves Century City Facing Major Real Estate Shift

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

Once a Stable Real Estate Base, Century City Now Faces Renewed Uncertainty Century City, long considered a rare stronghold in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Housing Department Ill-Equipped to Enforce Tenant Harassment Law

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

Thousands of Angelenos Report Harassment, Few Landlords Face Penalties A recent audit by the Los Angeles City Controller has found...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

LAHSA CEO Resigns Amid Shift to New County-Led Homeless Department

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

LA Homeless Services Leader Resigns After Accountability Crisis The head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has stepped down...

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Arrested and Charged in March 27 Hit-and-Run Death

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The Victim Was on the Way to His Job at the Beverly Hills Hotel  A 20-year-old man has been arrested...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across L.A. This Weekend

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Target High-Risk Areas, Come With High Penalties The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a series...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Arrested After Violent Robbery During Camera Equipment Meetup

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

One Suspect Caught, Two Still Sought in Culver City Armed Robbery A suspect connected to a recent armed robbery involving...
News, Video

(Video) Adorn Your Home With Plants and Pottery from Urban Jungle

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

Go To Urbanjungleplantsandpottery.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/WwF5r95s90 For More Info⁠ pic.twitter.com/Ejled24yhJ — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) April 4, 2025
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
News

Coming Soon: Easter Extravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Book your Delectable Brunch, Easter Festivities This Easter, step into a world of celebration and refined delight at Regent Santa Monica Beach....

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Scoop Dreams Come True: Van Leeuwen Launches New Beverly Hills Shop

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Van Leeuwen’s Beverly Hills Opening Comes With Sweet Perks Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a New York City-born brand celebrated for...

Photo Credit: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

WeHo’s WeHappy Wednesdays Serve Up Big Discounts In Addition to Zero Parking Fees

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Free Parking and $5 Cocktails? WeHo Makes Wednesdays Worth It The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Chamber...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Saijo Hand Roll Rolls into Culver City with Premium Japanese Ingredients

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Binchotan-Fired Perfection: Saijo Rolls Out Premium Sushi in West LA A new destination for hand rolls and Japanese culinary craftsmanship...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR