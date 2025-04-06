Genghis Cohen Leaving Fairfax Home After Four Decades

Chinese Food & Music Spot Genghis Cohen Is on the Move

After more than four decades of serving New York-style Chinese food and live music to generations of Angelenos, Genghis Cohen‘s owners confirmed that the restaurant will close its original location at 740 N. Fairfax Ave. at the end of May.

The closure marks the end of an era for the beloved restaurant and music venue, which has been a fixture in the Fairfax District since opening in 1983. The current operators, Marc Rose and Med Abrous of the hospitality group Call Mom, said the closure comes after more than three years of unsuccessful lease negotiations. The building is set to be redeveloped by the property owners.

While the original location will close following the final service on May 31, Genghis Cohen isn’t going far. The restaurant will relocate to a temporary home just a quarter mile south at 448 N. Fairfax Ave., the former Sweet Chick space. Delivery service will continue uninterrupted, and dine-in service is expected to resume about a month after the move.

“Too many iconic restaurants have disappeared in the past year, and we weren’t going to let Genghis Cohen be next,” said Rose and Abrous, referencing recent closures like Original Pantry Le Petit Four, The Rose, and Patrick’s Roadhouse. “This place is a part of L.A. history, and we’re committed to protecting that legacy.”

Genghis Cohen was founded by music producer Allan Rinde, who was working at Cherokee Studios across the street when he opened the restaurant in 1983. Inspired by a longing for the Chinese food of his New York upbringing, Rinde transformed a former pizza shop into what would become a landmark known as much for its food as for its music. The venue portion of the restaurant played host to countless live performances over the years, cementing its place in the city’s cultural fabric.

In 1997, Rinde sold the business to longtime maître d’ Raymond Kiu, whose family ran it until 2015, when Rose and Abrous—New York natives and longtime patrons—took over. Since then, the pair has preserved the restaurant’s legacy while attracting a new generation of diners. Regulars still occupy their longtime tables, ordering the same dishes they’ve loved for decades, while new guests mingle from across the city’s diverse communities.

Under Rose and Abrous’ stewardship, Genghis Cohen has become a multi-generational meeting place for musicians, actors, families, and food lovers. Their move to temporarily relocate the restaurant ensures that loyal patrons won’t have to go a single day without their Queen Chicken, sesame noodles, or NY-style egg rolls during the transition.

Despite the challenges of L.A.’s real estate climate, Rose and Abrous say their search for a permanent new home continues—and that Genghis Cohen’s future remains bright.

For now, the restaurant will continue operating seven days a week with full delivery and dine-in service, live performances, cocktails, and the same irreverent charm that has defined it since 1983.