Community Support Saves Beloved West Hollywood Café from Closure

Packed Tables and Emotional Messages Helped Keep the Doors Open

Le Petit Four, the popular Sunset Boulevard café known for its French fare and colorful patio on the Sunset Strip, will remain open after an overwhelming show of support from customers prevented its planned closure.

The West Hollywood restaurant had been scheduled to close permanently this week due to financial strain. But just one day before the shutdown, a surge in reservations, social media attention, and messages of encouragement flooded in from across Los Angeles, prompting owners to reverse their decision. One local resident started a GoFundMe to help the restaurant.

“We are overjoyed to share that Le Petit Four will remain open, thanks to the overwhelming love and support from our incredible patrons,” the restaurant said in a statement. “You showed up in ways we never imagined.”

While the reprieve offers new life to the longtime establishment, owners emphasized the need for continued community support to remain viable long-term.

“Our journey isn’t over yet—we still need your support to keep our doors open,” the statement continued. “Every visit, every meal, and every reservation helps us stay in business and continue serving the community we love.”

Located at 8654 Sunset Blvd., Le Petit Four has long been a local favorite for breakfast and lunch, attracting both longtime residents and tourists to its iconic yellow umbrellas along the Sunset Strip. The restaurant encouraged supporters to book future reservations via Resy and to keep spreading the word.

“Le Petit Four is here to stay,” the owners wrote. “Merci du fond du cœur — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”