Full House Creator’s Cielo Drive Estate Returns With Massive Price Drop

Photo: MLS

Franklin’s Mansion, Once the Site of the Manson Tragedy, Back on Market

Full House creator Jeff Franklin is returning to the market with the sprawling Beverly Hills estate he built, except this time with a dramatic price reduction. Franklin created Full House in 1987 and remained the series showrunner until 1992.

The opulent residence, nestled at the end of Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon, will relist Wednesday for just under $50 million. That marks a substantial drop—more than 40%—from its original $85 million price tag when it first hit the market in 2022. At times, the estate has also been available for rent, commanding nearly $250,000 per month.

Known as Villa Andalusia, the estate occupies more than 3.5 acres and spans a vast 21,000 square feet. The property was constructed on the notorious site of the 1969 Manson murders when members of Charles Manson’s family killed actress Sharon Tate, Folger Coffee heiress Abigail Folger and her boyfriend Wojciech Frykowski, who was a friend of Tate’s husband Roman Polanski, a young visitor of the caretaker, Stephen Parent, and celebrity hairstylist, Jay Sebring. The original home on the lot was demolished in the 1990s after it was rented by rock musician Trent Reznor and used as a home studio. 

Franklin made sure that everything connected with the original house was removed. 

Designed by famed architect Richard Landry—whose clientele includes celebrities such as Dr. Dre and members of the Kardashian family—the mansion features nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. Its extravagant outdoor amenities include a koi pond, waterfalls, a lazy river, a 35-foot water slide, and a concealed grotto that gives the backyard a luxury resort feel.

“The interiors combine my love of European architecture and Asian culture but are curated to maximize the California lifestyle,” Franklin said in an email. Inside, standout features include a wood-paneled billiards and poker room and a built-in aquarium that acts as a divider between the sitting and dining rooms. The aquarium’s fish are reportedly included in the sale.

Listing agent Trevor Brawer described the property as having the allure of a “James Bond villain’s lair,” complete with 2025-era smart home upgrades. The estate offers expansive city-to-ocean views, stretching as far as Pasadena on clear days.

“I loved the spectacular views, and the size of the lot allowed me to be creative in designing the unique backyard oasis,” Franklin said, reflecting on the inspiration behind the home’s design.

in News, Real Estate
Photo Credit: Andrew Baker
News

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

News

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

March 30, 2025

March 30, 2025

Photo: YouTube
News

March 30, 2025

March 30, 2025

Photo: YouTube
News

March 30, 2025

March 30, 2025

News, Real Estate

March 30, 2025

March 30, 2025

Photo: YouTube
News

March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025

Photo: YouTube
News

March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025

Photo: U.S. Dept. of Justice
News

March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025

Photo: YouTube
News

March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025

Photo: Getty Photos
News

March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, film review, News

March 27, 2025

March 27, 2025

Photo Credit: Nerano
Dining, Food & Drink, News

March 27, 2025

March 27, 2025

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Beverly Hills
Dining, Food & Drink, News

March 27, 2025

March 27, 2025

