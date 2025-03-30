March 31, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Deputies Open Fire on Suspect in West Hollywood, Triggering Street Closures

Photo: YouTube

Suspect Shot by LASD in West Hollywood Domestic Violence Response

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in West Hollywood, leaving a man hospitalized and prompting significant road closures in the area.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 5:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Gateway shopping center near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. Within half an hour of arriving, deputies encountered a male suspect and shot the man. The shooting took place around 5:57 p.m. on the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near the West Hollywood Gateway shopping mall.

The suspect, described as an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Authorities have not disclosed what led to the use of force.

No deputies were injured during the incident. Officers from the LAPD’s Hollywood Division were dispatched to assist with securing the scene.

As of Saturday evening, Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue remained closed in both directions, from Sycamore to Formosa, while investigators from LASD continued to process the scene and gather evidence. The Sheriff’s Department has not released additional details.

