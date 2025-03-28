March 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Serial Fraudster Swindled $18M From Investors in Fake Hemp Ventures

Photo: U.S. Dept. of Justice

Feds Seize Ferrari, Real Estate as Judge Jails Beverly Hills ‘Con Man’

Mark Roy Anderson, 70, of Beverly Hills, was sentenced to 300 months by U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha for defrauding investors of nearly $18 million through sham businesses in the hemp industry. The judge described Anderson as “an accomplished and incorrigible con man” and emphasized the need “to protect the public from him for as long as possible.”

Judge Aenlle-Rocha also scheduled a restitution hearing for June 4 to determine how much Anderson must repay to victims.

Anderson pleaded guilty in April 2024 to two counts of wire fraud. He has been in federal custody since his arrest in May 2023.

“This 25-year sentence takes him off the street so that he cannot harm other victims,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally said in a statement. “The defendant stole more than $18 million by promising quick returns on investments in hemp farms and other exotic ventures.”

Anderson carried out the schemes between June 2020 and May 2023 while completing a sentence from a previous fraud conviction. Initially in home confinement and later on supervised release, Anderson solicited funds for fake companies—Harvest Farm Group, BioPharma, and Verta Bottling—by presenting himself as a legitimate businessman in the booming hemp and CBD industries.

In the first scheme, Anderson falsely claimed that Harvest Farm Group operated a hemp farm in Kern County and processed cannabidiol (CBD) products for profit. He told investors the farm had already completed successful harvests and was using specialized machinery to produce CBD isolate and Delta-8, compounds commonly marketed in oils, creams, and supplements.

To build trust, Anderson falsely denied being the same Mark Roy Anderson, who has a long criminal history that includes prior convictions for wire fraud, mail fraud, grand theft, money laundering, and forgery. He concealed his ongoing criminal supervision from potential investors and provided fake documentation to support his claims.

When investors began asking for their money, Anderson stalled by citing delayed shipments, the COVID-19 pandemic, or pending payments from supposed Canadian buyers.

Following the Harvest Farm scheme, Anderson launched another fraud involving Bio Pharma and Verta Bottling, which he claimed manufactured CBD-infused goods and beverages. Prosecutors say Anderson fabricated contracts, forged legal documents, and created fake purchase orders to show demand for products like CBD-infused avocado oil, pain cream, gummies, and even tequila.

He provided investors with samples of these products and claimed his companies possessed millions of dollars in assets. In reality, Anderson used investor funds for personal expenses, including luxury items such as 15 vehicles — one of them a Ferrari — and real estate in Ojai.

In total, Anderson raised approximately $18.8 million from 45 investors and caused an estimated $17.7 million in losses. He has agreed to forfeit assets obtained through the schemes.

The FBI led the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry L. Quinn of the Major Frauds Section prosecuted the case.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Judge to L.A. Leaders: ‘I Am Your Worst Nightmare’ in Scathing Homeless Spending Rebuke

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Carter Warns of Court Intervention if City and County Fail to Fix Broken Systems U.S. District Judge David O. Carter,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Mayor Karen Bass Texts Sent During the Palisades Fire Have Been Released

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Newly Recovered Texts Were Recovered After Sharp Criticism Over Deletions As wildfires swept through Los Angeles in early January, Mayor...

Photo: YouTube
News

Music Mogul Convicted, West Hollywood Co-Defendant Heads to Trial

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

West Hollywood Talent Executive Awaits Trial in Multi-Count Kingpin Act ​A federal jury has convicted José Ángel Del Villar, 44,...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Nab Eight in Overnight Burglary, Series of Drug Arrests

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Two Arrested for Burglary, Six More Booked for Narcotics  Culver City Police made a series of arrests in the last...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Sets Weekend DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across West Los Angeles

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Checkpoints Begin Friday, March 28; Patrols to Follow Throughout the Weekend Officials announced that the Los Angeles Police Department will...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: A Working Man

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

By Dolores Quintana A Working Man is the second collaboration between director David Ayer and actor Jason Statham, in which...

Photo Credit: Nerano
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cocktail Season Arrives in Brentwood While Beverly Hills Hosts Wine Dinner Affair

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Bar Toscana Unveils Spring Cocktails as Nerano Prepares Wine-Paired Feast Bar Toscana is welcoming spring with a lineup of vibrant...

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Beverly Hills
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Exclusive Omakase Experience Comes to Beverly Hills for Four Weeks Only

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Dine Under the Stars: Chef Wei Chen’s Omawei Takes Over The Belvedere Acclaimed chef Wei Chen is set to debut...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Gets a Taste of Italy with Bernie’s All-Natural Shaved Ice Pop-Up

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Toasted Meringue Meets Farm-Fresh Granita at Citizen Market  A sweet new addition has arrived just in time for spring at...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Osteria Mamma Rings in 15 Years with New Chef and Tasting Events

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

From Pasta to Pinot: Osteria Mamma Kicks Off Anniversary with Flavor Osteria Mamma, a longtime favorite in Larchmont Village, is...

Photo: Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Green Beans and Beef Sticks Recalled in California Over Contamination Risks

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Officials Warn Consumers to Discard or Return Affected Products The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Del Monte Foods...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Duke’s Malibu Sends Message of Aloha After Mudslide Closure

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

We’ll Be Back: Reopening After Natural Disaster Planned Duke’s Malibu, a popular beachfront restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway, has...

Photo: YouTube
News

End of an Era: Garcelle Beauvais Announces Departure From RHOBH

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

Goodbye, Beverly Hills! Garcelle Beauvais Confirms RHOBH Departure Actress, producer, and star of the famed Beverly Hills-based reality show Garcelle...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

‘Cell Phone Theft Capital’? West Hollywood Struggles with Pickpocketing Spike

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

Pickpocketing Surges in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department has reported a sharp increase in pickpocket thefts...
News

Brentwood Students Shine at 2025 LA County Science Fair: Meet the Winners

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

75th Annual LA Science Fair Names Top Young Innovators In Local Schools The 75th Annual Los Angeles County Science &...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR