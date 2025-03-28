March 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Nab Eight in Overnight Burglary, Series of Drug Arrests

Photo Credit: Facebook

Two Arrested for Burglary, Six More Booked for Narcotics 

Culver City Police made a series of arrests in the last week tied to a commercial burglary and multiple drug-related offenses, according to statements from the department.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 21, officers responded to an alarm at a business on the 11200 block of Washington Place. Officers arrived within minutes of the 12:24 a.m. call and, using surveillance footage, identified two masked suspects who had broken into the business before fleeing when the alarm sounded.

By 1:45 a.m., officers had located two individuals on bicycles near Braddock Drive and Sawtelle Boulevard who matched the suspects’ descriptions. Authorities said the individuals were found with burglary tools linked to the incident. Both were arrested and booked at the Culver City Jail.

Less than a week later, on Wednesday, March 26, Culver City’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) officers were patrolling the La Ballona Creek area on bikes when they encountered a person in possession of drug paraphernalia and made an arrest.

Later that afternoon, just before 5 p.m., SET officers arrested a man with a felony warrant for manufacturing dangerous drugs. During the arrest, two additional individuals approached the officers. One of them attempted to discard a large quantity of methamphetamine into a nearby flower planter. Officers detained the man and, with his permission, searched his nearby RV, where they found more drugs and items indicating drug sales.

The second individual was also searched and found to be in possession of fentanyl. That person was placed under arrest as well.

According to police, SET officers went on to make four additional drug-related arrests during extra patrols later that day, bringing the day’s total to eight arrests.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Judge to L.A. Leaders: ‘I Am Your Worst Nightmare’ in Scathing Homeless Spending Rebuke

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Carter Warns of Court Intervention if City and County Fail to Fix Broken Systems U.S. District Judge David O. Carter,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Mayor Karen Bass Texts Sent During the Palisades Fire Have Been Released

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Newly Recovered Texts Were Recovered After Sharp Criticism Over Deletions As wildfires swept through Los Angeles in early January, Mayor...

Photo: U.S. Dept. of Justice
News

Serial Fraudster Swindled $18M From Investors in Fake Hemp Ventures

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Feds Seize Ferrari, Real Estate as Judge Jails Beverly Hills ‘Con Man’ Mark Roy Anderson, 70, of Beverly Hills, was...

Photo: YouTube
News

Music Mogul Convicted, West Hollywood Co-Defendant Heads to Trial

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

West Hollywood Talent Executive Awaits Trial in Multi-Count Kingpin Act ​A federal jury has convicted José Ángel Del Villar, 44,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Sets Weekend DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across West Los Angeles

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Checkpoints Begin Friday, March 28; Patrols to Follow Throughout the Weekend Officials announced that the Los Angeles Police Department will...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: A Working Man

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

By Dolores Quintana A Working Man is the second collaboration between director David Ayer and actor Jason Statham, in which...

Photo Credit: Nerano
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cocktail Season Arrives in Brentwood While Beverly Hills Hosts Wine Dinner Affair

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Bar Toscana Unveils Spring Cocktails as Nerano Prepares Wine-Paired Feast Bar Toscana is welcoming spring with a lineup of vibrant...

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Beverly Hills
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Exclusive Omakase Experience Comes to Beverly Hills for Four Weeks Only

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Dine Under the Stars: Chef Wei Chen’s Omawei Takes Over The Belvedere Acclaimed chef Wei Chen is set to debut...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Gets a Taste of Italy with Bernie’s All-Natural Shaved Ice Pop-Up

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Toasted Meringue Meets Farm-Fresh Granita at Citizen Market  A sweet new addition has arrived just in time for spring at...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Osteria Mamma Rings in 15 Years with New Chef and Tasting Events

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

From Pasta to Pinot: Osteria Mamma Kicks Off Anniversary with Flavor Osteria Mamma, a longtime favorite in Larchmont Village, is...

Photo: Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Green Beans and Beef Sticks Recalled in California Over Contamination Risks

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Officials Warn Consumers to Discard or Return Affected Products The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Del Monte Foods...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Duke’s Malibu Sends Message of Aloha After Mudslide Closure

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

We’ll Be Back: Reopening After Natural Disaster Planned Duke’s Malibu, a popular beachfront restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway, has...

Photo: YouTube
News

End of an Era: Garcelle Beauvais Announces Departure From RHOBH

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

Goodbye, Beverly Hills! Garcelle Beauvais Confirms RHOBH Departure Actress, producer, and star of the famed Beverly Hills-based reality show Garcelle...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

‘Cell Phone Theft Capital’? West Hollywood Struggles with Pickpocketing Spike

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

Pickpocketing Surges in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department has reported a sharp increase in pickpocket thefts...
News

Brentwood Students Shine at 2025 LA County Science Fair: Meet the Winners

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

75th Annual LA Science Fair Names Top Young Innovators In Local Schools The 75th Annual Los Angeles County Science &...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR