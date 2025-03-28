Culver City Police Nab Eight in Overnight Burglary, Series of Drug Arrests

Two Arrested for Burglary, Six More Booked for Narcotics

Culver City Police made a series of arrests in the last week tied to a commercial burglary and multiple drug-related offenses, according to statements from the department.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 21, officers responded to an alarm at a business on the 11200 block of Washington Place. Officers arrived within minutes of the 12:24 a.m. call and, using surveillance footage, identified two masked suspects who had broken into the business before fleeing when the alarm sounded.

By 1:45 a.m., officers had located two individuals on bicycles near Braddock Drive and Sawtelle Boulevard who matched the suspects’ descriptions. Authorities said the individuals were found with burglary tools linked to the incident. Both were arrested and booked at the Culver City Jail.

Less than a week later, on Wednesday, March 26, Culver City’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) officers were patrolling the La Ballona Creek area on bikes when they encountered a person in possession of drug paraphernalia and made an arrest.

Later that afternoon, just before 5 p.m., SET officers arrested a man with a felony warrant for manufacturing dangerous drugs. During the arrest, two additional individuals approached the officers. One of them attempted to discard a large quantity of methamphetamine into a nearby flower planter. Officers detained the man and, with his permission, searched his nearby RV, where they found more drugs and items indicating drug sales.

The second individual was also searched and found to be in possession of fentanyl. That person was placed under arrest as well.

According to police, SET officers went on to make four additional drug-related arrests during extra patrols later that day, bringing the day’s total to eight arrests.