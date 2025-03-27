Green Beans and Beef Sticks Recalled in California Over Contamination Risks

Officials Warn Consumers to Discard or Return Affected Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Del Monte Foods has issued a voluntary recall of nearly 200,000 cans of green beans sold under Target’s Good & Gather label due to concerns over potential contamination with a foreign object. The product was distributed in California.

The recall involves 14.5-ounce cans of Good & Gather Cut Green Beans with a “best if used by” date of October 28, 2026. The affected products were distributed in 21 states, including California, New York, Texas, and Illinois. The Universal Product Code (UPC) for the recalled items is 0 85239-11628 9.

According to the FDA, the green beans were pulled from shelves due to the possible presence of a “foreign object,” though the agency did not specify the exact nature of the material. In previous FDA recalls, similar terminology has referred to the presence of plastic, wood fragments, or natural debris like fruit stems or bones.

The agency classified the recall as a Class II, indicating the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health issues and that the likelihood of serious health consequences is considered remote.

Del Monte Foods and Target have not reported any injuries or illnesses related to the recalled green beans. Consumers who purchase the product are advised to check the UPC and expiration date and either discard the item or return it to the store for a refund.

Idaho Smokehouse Partners, LLC is recalling more than 29,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sticks that may be contaminated with metal fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.

The recall affects approximately 29,541 pounds of “CHOMPS Original Beef Stick Mild” products produced between January 13 and January 15, 2025. The potentially contaminated items were shipped to retail stores in California and Illinois.

The affected beef sticks come in 1.15-ounce vacuum-sealed packages. They feature a lot code of 25016 and an expiration date of February 10, 2026. The packaging also displays the establishment number “6220A.”

The issue was discovered after the company received two consumer complaints involving pieces of metal found in the product. Although there have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with the beef sticks, officials urge anyone with health concerns to consult a medical professional.

FSIS said it is concerned that some of the recalled beef sticks may still be in consumers’ homes. Customers are urged not to consume the product and to either discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

For more information, consumers can visit the FSIS website or contact Idaho Smokehouse Partners directly.