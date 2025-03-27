Exclusive Omakase Experience Comes to Beverly Hills for Four Weeks Only

Dine Under the Stars: Chef Wei Chen’s Omawei Takes Over The Belvedere

Acclaimed chef Wei Chen is set to debut a limited-time culinary residency at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, where he will present Omawei, a modern omakase experience that blends Japanese tradition with contemporary techniques.

The pop-up will run from March 26 through April 18, 2025, on the scenic terrace of The Belvedere, the hotel’s signature restaurant. The multi-course omakase menu will feature 15 to 16 carefully curated courses, including seasonal nigiri and an array of intricate small plates, with a focus on the finest available ingredients.

Chen, who began his culinary career in New York City, trained at top-tier sushi establishments, including 15 East, Shuko, and the Michelin-starred Sushi Nakazawa under the guidance of renowned chef Daisuke Nakazawa. His menu at Omawei reflects a deep respect for Japanese culinary traditions while incorporating modern techniques and flavors.

The experience is available by reservation only, and seating is limited. Guests can book directly through OpenTable, by phone at (310) 975-2736, or by emailing pbhbelvedere@peninsula.com.

The Peninsula’s collaboration with Chef Chen is a continued effort to bring innovative dining experiences to Beverly Hills. The hotel encourages guests to reserve early to secure a place at one of the season’s most exclusive culinary events.