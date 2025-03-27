Cocktail Season Arrives in Brentwood While Beverly Hills Hosts Wine Dinner Affair

Bar Toscana Unveils Spring Cocktails as Nerano Prepares Wine-Paired Feast

Bar Toscana is welcoming spring with a lineup of vibrant new cocktails crafted to reflect the season’s freshest flavors.

Bar Manager Miguel Hernandez has developed a selection of inventive drinks that combine fresh fruit, aromatic herbs, and high-quality spirits to create a refreshing and refined menu. Each cocktail is designed to capture the essence of spring, offering guests a taste of the season in every sip.

The new offerings include:

Passion Glow Margo – A bright and tropical blend of reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, passion fruit, and hibiscus syrup.



The Hummingbird – A bourbon-based cocktail featuring fresh lemon juice, honey syrup, basil, and grilled peach for a smoky-sweet twist.



Pomelo Royale – A light and floral mix of grapefruit juice, Aperol, gin, and St-Germain, perfect for warm evenings.



The Muleberry – A refreshing take on the classic mule, made with fresh raspberries, vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger juice, and ginger beer.



The new seasonal cocktails are available now for a limited time. Reservations and additional menu details are available at bartoscana.com.

Nerano Beverly Hills will host a magnificent five-course wine dinner on Thursday, March 27. Guests will enjoy fine Italian cuisine and expertly paired wines curated by Executive Chef Michele Lisi. The special event will feature wines from acclaimed Italian producers Quintodecimo and Cantine Astroni. Georgia Marino will host the evening, guiding diners through each course and its complementary wine selection.

The event promises a refined, immersive culinary experience in the heart of Beverly Hills, showcasing the restaurant’s dedication to authentic Italian flavors and hospitality.

Reservations are required, and seating is limited. Guests can reserve a table by calling 310-405-0155 or at Open Table.