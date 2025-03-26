March 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

End of an Era: Garcelle Beauvais Announces Departure From RHOBH

Photo: YouTube

Goodbye, Beverly Hills! Garcelle Beauvais Confirms RHOBH Departure

Actress, producer, and star of the famed Beverly Hills-based reality show Garcelle Beauvais is stepping away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after five seasons, announcing her departure in a heartfelt social media post ahead of the Season 14 finale. While fans have speculated about tensions among the cast, Beauvais made it clear that her exit was motivated by a desire to spend more time with her family and focus on new professional ventures.

However, some of those tensions bubbled over in the dramatic season 14 reunion trailer. Beauvais was not the only person angry during the trailer, clearly, but drama among the cast members is clear to see:

“One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys,” Beauvais shared. “Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that, too.”

In addition to family commitments, Beauvais teased upcoming projects that she is developing, producing, and acting in. “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing—I can’t tell you anything now, but you’ll know soon,” she added.

The actress and producer took a moment to express her gratitude to those who have supported her throughout her time on the show, including her fellow cast members, producers, and devoted fans. “You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf,” she said. “It means a lot, and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me.”

Beauvais officially shared the news in a video posted to Instagram on March 25, telling fans, “Hey guys, so I have some news—I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. Some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHn1v7ApI-R/?hl=en

Her exit sparked a wave of reactions from friends and fellow cast members. Sutton Stracke, one of Beauvais’ closest allies on the show, wrote, “Congratulations to your next chapter. Can’t wait to see what’s up your sleeve. Nothing but greatness. This I know.”

Andy Cohen, executive producer of RHOBH, also acknowledged Beauvais’ time on the show, calling her run “incredible” and adding, “BRAVO.”

Actress Jennifer Tilly also chimed in, writing, “Oh my God! Garcelle, we will really miss you! You brought so much integrity, warmth, and humor to the franchise.”

