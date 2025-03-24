March 25, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

DA Hochman Declines to Prosecute Another High-Profile Sexual Assault Case

Photo: YouTube

District Attorney Previously Declined Charges Against Marilyn Manson in January

Los Angeles City District Attorney announced Thursday he will not file charges against Hollywood producer David Guillod, saying the evidence available is insufficient to prove allegations of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt.

This is the second case involving sexual assault allegations against a powerful man that DA Hochman has declined to file charges against following the announcement that the DA would not seek to prosecute shock rocker Marilyn Manson for similar reasons in January. 

Hochman also declined to support the resentencing memo for the Menendez Brothers, which is also a high-profile case that involves allegations of sexual assault. 

According to the press statement, “the decision follows an extensive review of the case by the Sex Crimes Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.” Multiple women had accused Guillod of troubling and concerning behavior, officials acknowledged.

“We empathize with the pain and trauma the accusers have experienced throughout this long investigative process,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement. “Reporting sexual assault takes courage, and we recognize the strength of the women who came forward to tell their stories.”

“We commend the courage of those who come forward,” Hochman said. “Our decision in this matter does not undermine the seriousness of the allegations but instead reflects the high legal burden our office faces in proving criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Soaring Settlements: LA Faces Massive Legal Payouts as Costs Keep Climbing

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

LAPD Lawsuits Dominate LA’s Huge Legal Bill for 2025 So Far Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Mejia has released a report...

Photo: Official
News

California Attorney General Sounds Alarm on 23andMe: Your Genetic Data May Be at Risk

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

State AG Rob Bonta Gives Instructions on How to Scrub Your Data from Failing Company California Attorney General Rob Bonta...

Photo: Fromm Studio
News, Real Estate

New Mixed-Use Building Proposed for Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

Vacant West Hollywood Property Could Become Apartments and Shops Developers have proposed replacing a vacant commercial property on Robertson Boulevard...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor Bass Considers Pausing Controversial ‘Mansion Tax’ to Aid Wildfire Victims

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

LA’s ‘Mansion Tax’ Faces Possible Suspension Amid Fire Recovery Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is considering a temporary suspension of...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Brace, Bolt, and Protect: How California’s Earthquake Retrofit Grants Work

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Earthquake Retrofit Funds Available: See If Your Home Qualifies California homeowners can now register for grants to help retrofit their...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Deadly Four-Car Crash Closes Part of 405 Freeway Near Brentwood

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Victim Ejected in Crash; Freeway Lanes Closed for Hours One person was killed early Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision on...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills, Bel Air Properties Among Most Expensive U.S. Home Sales and Listings

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Southern California’s Luxury Real Estate Market Resilient Despite Slowdown Southern California properties in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills ranked among...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Kanye West’s Gutted Malibu Mansion Hits Market Again Amid Renovation Drama

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Stripped-Down Malibu Mansion Back on Market at Deep Discount Kanye West’s oceanfront Malibu home is up for sale again, listed...
News

Canadian Dentist Launches Collaborative Health Summit in Culver City

March 22, 2025

Read more
March 22, 2025

H.E.A.L. founder Dr. Mandeep Johal brings cross-discipline healthcare model to L.A. Despite simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada,...

Photo: YouTube
News

West Hollywood Residents Living in Fear Amid Neighbor’s Violent Outbursts

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Tenants Fear for Their Safety as Violent Apartment Resident Faces Eviction Tenants at the building in the 1200 block of...

Photo: Official
News

West Hollywood and LA Team Up for Job Fair Empowering Trans and Nonbinary Workers

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

TGI2+ Job Fair Aims to Tackle High Unemployment in Trans and Nonbinary Communities In recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility,...

Photo: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
News

Academy Museum Unveils First-Ever Bong Joon Ho Exhibition and Film Retrospective

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Bong Joon Ho’s Cinematic Genius Takes Center Stage at Academy Museum The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAHSA Reports Decline in Unsheltered Homelessness for Second Year in a Row

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Early Count Data Reveals Fewer Encampments, Shows Signs of Improvement The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has released preliminary...

Photo: Lumiere Runway
News

Lumiere Runway Unveils “Strength & Fragility” at LA Fashion Week 25/26

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

Culver City Hosts Fashion Icons at Lumiere Runway’s LA Fashion Week Lumiere Runway, a prominent fashion platform with bases in...

Photo: YouTube
News

L.A. Faces Billion-Dollar Budget Crisis: Thousands of Layoffs “Nearly Inevitable”

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

City Leaders Weigh Harsh Cuts as L.A. Confronts Historic Budget Shortfall Los Angeles is facing a severe financial crisis, with...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR