DA Hochman Declines to Prosecute Another High-Profile Sexual Assault Case

District Attorney Previously Declined Charges Against Marilyn Manson in January

Los Angeles City District Attorney announced Thursday he will not file charges against Hollywood producer David Guillod, saying the evidence available is insufficient to prove allegations of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt.

This is the second case involving sexual assault allegations against a powerful man that DA Hochman has declined to file charges against following the announcement that the DA would not seek to prosecute shock rocker Marilyn Manson for similar reasons in January.

Hochman also declined to support the resentencing memo for the Menendez Brothers, which is also a high-profile case that involves allegations of sexual assault.

According to the press statement, “the decision follows an extensive review of the case by the Sex Crimes Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.” Multiple women had accused Guillod of troubling and concerning behavior, officials acknowledged.

“We empathize with the pain and trauma the accusers have experienced throughout this long investigative process,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement. “Reporting sexual assault takes courage, and we recognize the strength of the women who came forward to tell their stories.”

“We commend the courage of those who come forward,” Hochman said. “Our decision in this matter does not undermine the seriousness of the allegations but instead reflects the high legal burden our office faces in proving criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”