California Attorney General Sounds Alarm on 23andMe: Your Genetic Data May Be at Risk

Photo: Official

State AG Rob Bonta Gives Instructions on How to Scrub Your Data from Failing Company

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert Friday urging customers of the genetic testing company 23andMe, a firm based in San Francisco, to consider deleting their personal data due to the company’s recent financial struggles.

23andMe, a genetic information firm, recently reported significant financial difficulties. In its securities filings, the company stated that there is “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”

Attorney General Bonta reminded Californians of their rights under state laws, including the Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which allow consumers to direct companies to delete their genetic data.

“California has robust privacy laws that allow consumers to take control and request that a company delete their genetic data,” Bonta said. “Given 23andMe’s reported financial distress, I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company.”

To delete personal genetic data from 23andMe, consumers should log into their account on the company’s website, navigate to the “Settings” page, and select the option labeled “23andMe Data.” Users wishing to retain a copy of their genetic information should download it before requesting deletion. To complete the deletion process, users must confirm their request through an email from 23andMe.

Customers who previously allowed 23andMe to store their saliva samples and DNA can reverse that preference through the “Preferences” section on their account settings page.

Additionally, Californians who consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers using their genetic data for research can withdraw their consent in their account settings under “Research and Product Consents.”

Under GIPA, California consumers have the right to delete their genetic data, have their biological samples destroyed, and revoke previously given consent for data collection, usage, or storage. Similarly, the CCPA allows consumers to request that companies delete personal information, including genetic data.

Additional information about consumer rights through CCPA can be found on this website.

