Kanye West’s Gutted Malibu Mansion Hits Market Again Amid Renovation Drama

Stripped-Down Malibu Mansion Back on Market at Deep Discount

Kanye West’s oceanfront Malibu home is up for sale again, listed at $30 million just six months after selling for $21 million.

The controversial rapper bought the 4,700-square-foot property, designed by famed Japanese architect and Pritzker Prize winner Tadao Ando, in 2021 for $57.3 million. Shortly after the purchase, West began extensive renovations, stripping the home of its kitchen, bathrooms, and even light fixtures, leaving the once-luxurious residence unfinished and exposed to the elements.

Real estate agents Amanda Lynn of “Selling Sunset” and Dylan Eckardt of “Selling the Hamptons” are now listing the property. Eckardt described the listing as an opportunity for a buyer to complete a “masterpiece.”

“This is one of the bigger listings for me and Amanda together,” Eckardt said. “I’m going to sell it this time to a great collector who wants to finish a masterpiece.”

West, now known legally as Ye, halted construction late last year, leaving the property without windows and open to weather damage. Footage shared by The New Yorker highlighted the stripped interior, prompting criticism from fans who mourned the destruction of Ando’s original design and referred to the renovation as a “disembowelment.”

The rapper’s plans seemed to be to strip the mansion of its power and water, and all of the home’s windows were removed.

The home, located at 24844 Malibu Road, initially featured ocean views from every room and was celebrated for its modern, minimalist aesthetic. Its new $30 million price tag represents a significant drop from the original $57.3 million West paid two years ago.